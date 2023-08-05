Highlights Former Leeds United player Mirco Antenucci expresses delight at ex-teammate Sam Byram's return to Elland Road with a heartfelt response on Instagram.

Byram impressed Leeds boss Daniel Farke during pre-season and has signed a one-year contract to provide cover at left-back.

Leeds may still consider buying another left-back, but Byram's arrival ensures enough depth in that position and allows the club to focus on signing a striker.

Former Leeds United player Mirco Antenucci has revealed his delight that ex-teammate Sam Byram has sealed his return to Elland Road.

Leeds United sign Sam Byram

The 29-year-old full-back, who can play down either flank, had been without a club since leaving Norwich City in the summer, and he had been training with Leeds this summer.

With Byram having worked with Whites boss Daniel Farke in the past, it was initially a chance for the defender to stay fit, but he did enough to impress the German.

Leeds need cover at left-back, and Byram had done well in pre-season friendlies, and he clearly impressed Farke on a day-to-day basis.

Therefore, the club announced that the academy graduate had agreed a one-year contract to be part of the squad this season.

And, the transfer news brought a response from Antenucci, with the Italian forward still keeping an eye on events at his former club.

The 38-year-old, who was part of the squad when Byram broke through as a youngster, almost a decade ago, simply replied ‘Big Sam’ on Instagram, with a love heart in response to the news.

Will Sam Byram play for Leeds United?

As mentioned, Byram can play in both full-back positions, even if he started out on the right side. However, it’s hard to imagine he will play in that role under Farke, as the Leeds boss has Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh as options.

But, it’s a different story at left-back, which has been something of a problem position for the Yorkshire side for the past few years.

Junior Firpo is currently out injured, but even if he was available, it’s unclear whether the former Barcelona man would play, as he is expected to seal a move away ahead of the deadline.

There’s a lack of senior depth behind Firpo at left-back, which is why Byram has been bought in, with Leo Hjelde having featured in the friendlies.

So, there’s a chance that Byram could feature against Cardiff on Sunday, with the club having pushed to get his arrival sorted to ensure he could play.

If he is available and selected, it won’t be a problem for Byram, because, as mentioned, he has been with the team for the past few weeks and played in recent friendlies.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

It remains to be seen whether Leeds go into the market for another left-back, or whether they think Byram, Hjelde and potentially Pascal Struijk can cover the position for the season, which presumes that Firpo will move on.

Byram’s arrival does at least mean the club have enough depth in that department, and most would agree that the transfer priorities need to come at the other end of the pitch.

With Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter injured, and Rodrigo having left this summer, there is a lack of a number nine in the club, and Leeds will look to rectify that in the coming weeks.

Now though, all attention will be on Cardiff, and Farke will hope his side pick up maximum points from their opener.