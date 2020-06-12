‘Minging’, ‘Please no’ – Leaked 2020/21 Adidas kit causes uproar among many Leeds United fans

Leeds United’s 2020/21 away kit has reportedly been leaked and the prospective design has caused uproar among many fans of the Yorkshire club.

The Whites are top of the Championship as things stand and with the division set to get back underway next week, they will be hoping to secure promotion in the remaining nine games of the campaign.

It has been 16 years since Leeds were last a top-flight side and, understandably, excitement has been building for a while for what many supporters will likely see as a return to the promised land.

The Whites have had their kit manufactured by Kappa for the last few years but are set to change over to Adidas ahead of next season, which they hope will be their first back in the Premier League.

According to Footy Headlines, Leeds’ away kit for the 2020/21 Premier League campaign has been leaked.

The shirt features stripes in two shades of blue, with gold Adidas stripes on the shoulders and a stripe on the inner neck.

The Adidas logo on the front of the shirt is also gold, while the club appear to have reverted to the classic badge after using a special centenary one this term.

It’s fair to say that the ‘leaked’ strip hasn’t drawn a particularly good reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club, many of whom have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts.

Read their reaction here:

Minging — Jackie 4ever (@escapetoprague) June 12, 2020

No ta — Tom Henshaw (@TomHenshaw8) June 12, 2020

Horrible — Timothy Bilton (@timbilton1972) June 12, 2020

no thankyou — Isobel (On loan at BVB)🟡⚫ (@IsobelMcDonald4) June 12, 2020

Terrible — Danny De la Montañas 🏔 (@Yorky2860) June 12, 2020

AWFUL — Graham Marchant (@gmarchy14) June 12, 2020

Horrible — borisirishwhite (@leinsterwhite) June 12, 2020