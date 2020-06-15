‘Mind games’, ‘Rubbish’ – Many Leeds United fans react to latest claim from Cardiff City boss Neil Harris

Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has suggested that playing a friendly against Swansea City “is about as close as we could have got to playing Leeds”, which has caused uproar among fans of the Yorkshire club.

Leeds travel to the Welsh capital on Sunday as they get their promotion push back underway following a delay of more than three months.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men are top of the Championship as things stand and will be hoping to hit the ground running to ensure they can secure automatic promotion over the next nine games.

It’s not going to be an easy start for the Whites, however, as the Bluebirds have play-off aspirations of their own and a result against the league leaders would be the ideal start to their run-in.

Harris’ side faced local rivals Swansea in a friendly to help both sides get some match practice in before the Championship gets back underway next weekend.

The Cardiff boss has suggested that their clash against the Swans was the best preparation that was realistically possible.

He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Playing Swansea is about as close as we could have got to playing Leeds.

“It was vital. Me and Steve spoke before the game.

“We know the intense rivalry, the importance of the rivalry and we know what it means to both clubs and both sets of supporters.

“But logistically we could only play Cheltenham, Swansea and Bristol City in friendlies.

“We have Bristol City coming up in a few weeks, so it left us with Cheltenham and Swansea.”

How old are each of these 14 current Leeds United players? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Illan Meslier. 19 20 21 22

Harris’ claim has caused quite a stir among the Elland Road faithful, with many Leeds fans taking to Twitter to voice their frustration.

Read their reaction here:

They will be fatigued when we’ve given them the runaround. — lee (@montyoxymoron) June 14, 2020

He’s got the kind of face you just want to slap with a big fish — badji (@chiefguns) June 14, 2020

Oh dear… if that’s the case, Leeds will run all over you! #ccfc — Dirty Leeds ¡Carajo! (@DirtyLeedsFC) June 14, 2020

What’s the point in playing the 2nd and 3rd placed teams in wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Andrew Ta (@4896e2f00d1a452) June 14, 2020

Mind games already , this will be a tough test for us down there and I would take a point right now — Andylufc 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@JohnBorislufc) June 14, 2020

Not even close, Mr.Harris. — Martin McC (@martin1715) June 14, 2020

Rubbish. Straight from the football manager psych playbook. — BROLIN ATE THE PIE (@1971LeedsUnited) June 14, 2020

Mind games. — Buzzdog (@buzzparkes) June 14, 2020