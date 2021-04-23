Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

'Mind games', 'Closet Owl' – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to surprising Neil Warnock comments

Published

42 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside tomorrow as they look for a much-needed three points to boost their survival hopes.

Of course, that will see the Owls come up against Neil Warnock, someone who isn’t very popular with the blue and white half of Sheffield.

The experienced Boro chief isn’t the most popular figure with opposition sides anyway, but he has also managed Wednesday’s bitter rivals Sheffield United in the past, whilst he supports the Blades.

Despite that rivalry, Warnock told Yorkshire Live that he used to see the Owls as a ‘massive’ club and he revealed that he would like them to stay up so that he can enjoy the Steel City derby next season.

It’s fair to say those words caused a reaction among the Wednesday fan base, with some refusing to believe that he wouldn’t enjoy helping send the club to League One.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


