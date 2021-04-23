‘Mind games’, ‘Closet Owl’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react to surprising Neil Warnock comments

Sheffield Wednesday take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside tomorrow as they look for a much-needed three points to boost their survival hopes.

Of course, that will see the Owls come up against Neil Warnock, someone who isn’t very popular with the blue and white half of Sheffield.

The experienced Boro chief isn’t the most popular figure with opposition sides anyway, but he has also managed Wednesday’s bitter rivals Sheffield United in the past, whilst he supports the Blades.

Despite that rivalry, Warnock told Yorkshire Live that he used to see the Owls as a ‘massive’ club and he revealed that he would like them to stay up so that he can enjoy the Steel City derby next season.

You can call yourself a true Sheffield Wednesday fan if you get 80% or more correct on this Owls quiz

1 of 20 What year were the club founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897

It’s fair to say those words caused a reaction among the Wednesday fan base, with some refusing to believe that he wouldn’t enjoy helping send the club to League One.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

It's a dig, Dom. He was a kid 70 years ago. — Paul Dransfield (@Dranny_) April 23, 2021

Always does it, it’s Wednesday v warnock, he’s very good at taking pressure off his teams against, we need to be at it tomorrow to even stand a chance. He will LOVE to relegate us — Adam Milner (@adamtmilner) April 23, 2021

I dont care what he says

We are desperate, need 3 points and nothing he says will change that — Anthony (@OWL_4EVA) April 23, 2021

Mind games — Brad Sanderson (@Brad583546) April 23, 2021

Do us another favour, if last seasons your last you’ll wanna play us and United one last time with the fans theyaaaa https://t.co/Z8tx1fqdxE — LW🦉 (@liamward_6) April 23, 2021

He’s guna go easy on us — Adam Martin (@trickyadz) April 23, 2021