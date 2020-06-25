‘Mind games’, ‘Brilliant news’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to Pablo Hernandez update ahead of Fulham clash

Leeds United will be hoping they can get back to winning ways in the Championship, when they return to action on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were beaten 2-0 in their first game back from a lengthy break due to off-the-field events, which saw them slip down to second in the league table with eight matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

They were without Pablo Hernandez for the game against the Bluebirds though, and his absence proved to have a negative impact for Leeds.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their match against Fulham this weekend, Bielsa revealed that Hernandez has been in training all week with Leeds, with a late decision being made on whether he’ll feature in the matchday squad or not.

From Bielsa’s presser – Hernandez has trained all week. Will do tomorrow’s session and then take a decision on whether he’s ready for Fulham. Roberts is fine. #lufc pic.twitter.com/ftShkjDcro — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) June 25, 2020

Hernandez has played a key role in Leeds’ impressive season to date, with the Spaniard chipping in with six goals and six assists in his 28 appearances in all competitions this term.

Plenty of Leeds United supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this latest update on Hernandez’s future, with many keen to see him return to action against Scott Parker’s side this weekend.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

We need Pablo big time — Tom Sutton (@tomsut88) June 25, 2020

Good to hear – play both — Ron (@ronaallleeds) June 25, 2020

We’re literally a different team with Pablo — Eireleeds1💙💛 (@kevingaff) June 25, 2020

That's brilliant news in regards to Hernandez, sounds like he could well start. 😍 — Ash Cook (@ashcook4) June 25, 2020

Could really do with him back. Fingers crossed. — 🏐loulou💛💙 (@louise_lufc) June 25, 2020

It's amazing how much this team relies on Pablo I really hope he's available. — Tony Dickinson (@tonypdickinson) June 25, 2020

🤞Please Pablito, we need you my man, we are not the same side without you! — Adam Wright (@Adam_Wright1) June 25, 2020

If he isn't ready don't risk him don't wanna end up losing him for the run in — Dave Duracell (@DaveDuracell) June 25, 2020

Mind games….👌🏼 — Matt Hill (@MattyHill83) June 25, 2020

Won’t see pablo again this season — Donna Kelly (@kelly78_donna) June 25, 2020