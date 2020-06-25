Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Mind games’, ‘Brilliant news’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to Pablo Hernandez update ahead of Fulham clash

Published

9 mins ago

on

Leeds United will be hoping they can get back to winning ways in the Championship, when they return to action on Saturday. 

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were beaten 2-0 in their first game back from a lengthy break due to off-the-field events, which saw them slip down to second in the league table with eight matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

They were without Pablo Hernandez for the game against the Bluebirds though, and his absence proved to have a negative impact for Leeds.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their match against Fulham this weekend, Bielsa revealed that Hernandez has been in training all week with Leeds, with a late decision being made on whether he’ll feature in the matchday squad or not.

Hernandez has played a key role in Leeds’ impressive season to date, with the Spaniard chipping in with six goals and six assists in his 28 appearances in all competitions this term.

Plenty of Leeds United supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on this latest update on Hernandez’s future, with many keen to see him return to action against Scott Parker’s side this weekend.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Mind games’, ‘Brilliant news’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to Pablo Hernandez update ahead of Fulham clash

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: