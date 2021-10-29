Milwall latest news: Rowett makes Lions claim, Bradshaw aiming to push on, Bennett injury update

Millwall will be looking to build upon their 2-1 victory over Stoke City when they head to the John Smith’s Stadium to face Huddersfield Town tomorrow.

The Lions managed to seal all three points at The Den last weekend thanks to a brace from Tom Bradshaw.

Set to face a Huddersfield outfit who have managed to accumulate eight points from their last five league fixtures, Millwall will know that they will need to be at their very best if they are to secure a positive result in this game.

Ahead of tomorrow’s showdown, we have decided to take a look at some of the major headlines concerning the club in our latest round-up article.

Gary Rowett makes honest Milwall claim about club’s season to date

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has admitted that Millwall have yet to reach top gear in the Championship this season.

The Lions are currently 10th in the second-tier standings after winning five of their opening 14 league games.

Speaking to the South London Press about his side’s performances during the current campaign, Rowett said: “We want to continue to progress but I don’t think it’s unfair.

“Our fans have got every right to be a little bit disappointed.

“I’m quite happy that they’re disappointed and we’re joint-fifth.

“That’s not a bad place to be, but I wouldn’t disagree with some of them and I don’t think the players would either.

“We know we’ve got a little bit more to do at home in order to improve.

“It’s a nice problem to have, and I think the team over a long period has performed really, really consistently.”

Tom Bradshaw keen to push on after last week’s brace

Bradshaw has revealed that he is keen to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the coming months after delivering an impressive performance for Millwall during their clash with Stoke last weekend.

The forward finally opened his goal-scoring account for the 2021/22 campaign by netting a brace against the Potters.

1 of 28 Nadjim Abdou FC Martigues RC Lens Lyon Paris FC

Speaking to the South London Press ahead of tomorrow’s showdown with Huddersfield, Bradshaw said: “Millwall have been my favourite club to be at throughout my career and long may it continue.

“I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing and hopefully, that can bring a consistent flow of goals and the team can keep doing well.”

Encouraging Mason Bennett injury update emerges ahead of tomorrow’s clash

Rowett has revealed that Mason Bennett is in contention to feature for Millwall in their meeting with Huddersfield tomorrow.

The forward missed the club’s clash with Stoke last week due to a knee injury but has since returned to training and thus could be included in the Lions’ match-day squad on Saturday.

Speaking to South London Press about Bennett, Rowett said: “Mason did some light training on Wednesday, so he’s another one that if we can get a little bit more training in then he’ll certainly have the potential to be available, which would be positive news.”