Highlights MK Dons have had a range of managers with varying levels of success in their short 19-year existence, with Graham Alexander now hoping to bring the club back to League One.

Among the top-performing managers, Paul Ince has the highest win percentage of 57.6%, leading the club to the League Two title in his first season and becoming the first black manager in the English top flight.

Other notable managers include Roberto Di Matteo and Karl Robinson, who guided the club to the Championship and had successful runs during their time in charge.

Milton Keynes Dons’ are only 19 years into their existence and will turn 20 in June 2024. In this time, the club has had a range of football managers manage it, each with a different view on how the club should approach matches and varying levels of success.

MK Dons appointed Graham Alexander as manager in May 2023 to oversee the club for the 2023/24 season and hopefully achieve promotion back to League One at the first attempt after they were relegated to League Two last season.

The club was poor last year and suffered the heartbreak of being relegated on the final day of the season. Those running the club believe that Alexander is the man to bring the club back to League One and the perfect solution to the problems within the club.

The appointment of Alexander got us thinking here at Football League World about who the MK Dons’ top 10 best managers are in order of their win percentage, from lowest to highest.

Here are 10 managers who have had the best win percentage in their time in charge of the club and who have also managed more than 20 games.

10 Mark Jackson – 24%

Mark Jackson was appointed manager in December 2022 as the club faced a relegation battle to stay in League One.

Jackson would ultimately fail to keep the club in the division as the club failed to register a win in their last eight games, a detrimental run that finds the club in League Two for the 2023/24 season.

Jackson would lose his job following their relegation in May 2023, as he would win six of the 25 games he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 24%.

9 Danny Wilson – 30.9%

Danny Wilson would not have had a good period as manager of MK Dons.

Wilson would suffer the same fate as Jackson, as he would suffer a relegation to League Two with the club in 2006 and would swiftly lose his job.

The relegation occurred in his second season in charge, as he managed to save the club from relegation the season prior, but this was only due to good fortune as Wrexham suffered a ten-point deduction in that season, meaning MK Dons would remain in League One.

Wilson would manage a total of 81 matches, winning 25 of them, giving him a win percentage of 30.9%.

8 Russell Martin – 37.5%

Russell Martin was appointed manager of MK Dons in November 2019, following their poor start to the season.

Martin would manage to keep the club in League One despite the league being stopped in March 2020 and being decided on a points-per-game system.

The next season would be one where Martin's approach would be noticed by many clubs due to his possession-based approach. MK Dons would finish the 2020/21 season with the third-highest average possession in all of Europe but would only achieve a mid-table finish in League One.

Martin would leave the club in August 2021 to join Swansea City, having won 30 of the 80 games he was in charge of, giving him a win percentage of 37.5%.

7 Robbie Neilson – 39.4%

Robbie Neilson joined the club with the task of ensuring they maintained their League One status upon joining in December 2018.

He would be successful in doing this, as he achieved a mid-table finish. However, he would leave the club the next season, in January 2018, with the club sitting in the League One relegation zone.

Neilson left the club with a win percentage of 39.4%, having won 26 of the 66 matches he was in charge of.

6 Paul Tisdale – 42.5%

Paul Tisdale was appointed manager of the club upon their relegation to League Two in June 2018.

In this first season, he would gain promotion straight back to League One as the club finished third in League Two.

However, following the club's worst start to a campaign ever the next season, achieving one of a possible 27 points, Tisdale would be removed from his position in November 2019.

Tisdale would be in charge of 73 matches, winning 31 of them, giving him a win percentage of 42.5%.

5 Karl Robinson – 42.5%

Karl Robinson would have his first appointment in a managerial capacity with MK Dons.

Robinson would be in charge from May 2010 until October 2016, making him their longest-serving manager.

Robinson would have immense success at the club as he guided them to the Championship in 2015, but would suffer immediate relegation. Robinson would also be in charge of arguably the club's greatest ever night, as they beat Manchester United 4-0 in the EFL Cup.

Robinson would manage a total of 346 matches, winning 147, giving him a win percentage of 42.5%.

4 Liam Manning – 48.2%

Liam Manning would be the permanent replacement for Martin, joining the club in August 2021.

Manning’s first season with the club would be impressive, as he would lead the club to a third-place finish, qualifying for the play-offs, but they would ultimately lose the play-off semi-final to Wycombe Wanderers.

The next season would be atrocious as Manning struggled to achieve results with the club, and he would be removed from his position in December 2022 with the club sitting in the relegation zone.

Manning would manage a total of 83 fixtures, winning 40, giving him a win percentage of 48.2%.

3 Roberto Di Matteo – 53.7%

The Champions League-winning manager would start his managerial career with MK Dons in July 2008.

Di Matteo would only be in charge of one season before joining West Bromwich Albion as manager in June 2009.

West Brom were impressed by the Italian at MK Dons, as he would guide the club to a third-place finish, but he would ultimately fall short of promotion as they lost the semi-final of the play-offs.

Di Matteo would manage a total of 41 matches, winning 22 of them, giving him a win percentage of 53.7%.

2 Martin Allen – 54.4%

Martin Allen was appointed manager of the club following their relegation to League Two in 2006.

Allen would ensure the slow slip out of the Football League was halted, with Allen almost guiding the club straight back to League One as they finished in the play-offs, but they would ultimately be denied a route back to League One as they lost the semi-final to Shrewsbury Town.

Allen would manage a total of 46 matches, winning 25 of them, in the season that he was in charge. This would give him a win percentage of 54.4%.

1 Paul Ince – 57.6%

Paul Ince is the best manager MK Dons have ever had in terms of win percentage.

The former England international was appointed manager of the club for his first spell in June 2007, before leaving in June 2008.

Ince would win the League Two title in this first season before departing for the Premier League to manage Blackburn Rovers, becoming the first black manager to manage in the English top flight.

Ince’s tenure at Blackburn would be short and unsuccessful, as he left the club after just six months in charge. This, however, would allow him to rejoin MK Dons as manager in July 2009.

Ince would be in charge of the 2009/10 season before once again leaving the club, achieving a mid-table finish in League One.

Ince would manage a total of 99 games for the Buckinghamshire club during his two spells as manager, winning 57 fixtures, giving him a win percentage of 57.6%.