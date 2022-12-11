Milton Keynes Dons announce significant managerial decision

Milton Keynes Dons have parted company with manager Liam Manning.

The 37-year-old arrived at Stadium MK last summer and enjoyed an outstanding third season, leading the club to a third-placed finish in League One, only missing out on automatic promotion on the final day before losing to Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off semi finals.

But this campaign has been much tougher and he departs with the club sitting 23rd in the table, six points from safety.

His final game in charge was Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Fleetwood Town, with the Cod Army turning the game around through Carl Johnston and a 90th-minute winner from Dan Batty after Warren O’Hora had given the hosts the lead.

The Dons have won just one of their last 11 league games and have not won at home since August, prompting the board to take action.

In a statement on their official website the club confirmed that Assistant Head Coach Chris Hogg, Assistant First-Team Coach David Wright and Goalkeeper Coach Darren Smith will also be leaving.

The verdict

It is difficult to argue against this decision.

Manning did an excellent job last season and rightly had credit in the bank, but the Dons’ position at the bottom of the table was become increasingly desperate.

The home form in particular has been a cause for concern, but the away form had not been much better and it was difficult to see Manning turning their fortunes around.

There is some mitigation for Manning given that he lost some of his key players in the summer, with the likes of Scott Twine and Harry Darling departing.

Recruitment has not been good enough to replace those who have left, so the board must also shoulder some of the responsibility for the current plight.

Perhaps Manning has been a victim of the high standards he set last campaign, but he should have been doing better with what he had at his disposal and it felt inevitable that this would be the outcome.