Having finished in a disappointing 13th position in the Championship in 2022-23, there are set to be major changes at Norwich City this summer.

The personnel in the dugout and behind the scenes will not be altered though with head coach David Wagner and sporting director Stuart Webber carrying on in their jobs, but the playing squad will likely look a lot different come the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

One player has already arrived in the form of veteran striker Ashley Barnes, but to fund other deals there's set to be significant sales at Carrow Road.

Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele are players that have been earmarked for departures, and another player who looks to be on the way out of the Norfolk outfit is 2021 signing Milot Rashica.

What is the latest on Milot Rashica's future at Norwich City?

Having been sent out on loan to Turkey late on in the summer transfer window last year, it was pretty much always going to be the case that Rashica didn't have much of a future at Carrow Road with promotion not immediately achieved back to the Premier League.

And that has been seemingly confirmed by sporting director Stuart Webber, as he has told Pink Un reporter Paddy Davitt that he expects the Kosovan to be sold this summer on a permanent basis.

Galatasaray, who Rashica has spent most of the 2022-23 season with on loan, reportedly want to turn his move into a full-time one for €7 million, whilst Championship champions Burnley have also been linked with the winger in recent times.

Are Norwich City right to sell Milot Rashica?

Having signed Rashica in 2021 for €11 million, Norwich would have expected a lot more from him when they were in the Premier League in 2021-22.

Rashica scored just one goal and two assists were notched in 31 top flight appearances, and Dean Smith clearly didn't want him around for the season just gone despite using him in the first few matches of the campaign.

It's unlikely that Norwich will get their money back on Rashica but he has done pretty well at Galatasarary, with four Super Lig goals and five assists in 24 appearances, so they should get at least something.

But if they want to rebuild properly like all the noises suggest, then it's the right call to let Rashica go, cut their losses and go in a different direction.