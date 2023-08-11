Having loaned out Milot Rashica last summer following their relegation from the Premier League last summer, Norwich City essentially kicked the can down the road for 12 months.

However, with the Canaries not being promoted - or coming anywhere close - they are now in the second tier for a second successive season.

With Rashica not wanting to play in the Championship last season, he always felt a player that would be linked away again this summer and that has been the case.

After a decent spell in the Turkish Super Lig last campaign, clubs in the country are keen on the player once again - Fenerbahce and Galatasaray, namely.

For now, Rashica remains a Norwich player, but there is still time for that to change ahead of the transfer deadline.

With that in mind, below, we've rounded up the latest reports on the 27-year-old's future.

Milot Rashica set to sign for Galatasaray?

One of the most recent stories to break surrounding Milot Rashica emerged from Turkey.

Of course, that is the country where Rashica spent last season on loan, with Galatasaray being the side he has been heavily linked with this summer.

According to Turkish reports, with Turkish journalist Nevzat Dindar, relayed by Milliyet (via Sport Witness) claiming that the transfer will 'end this week'.

Furthermore, the report claimed that Rashica himself is insistent on getting the move, and expects the transfer to be announced after Galatasaray's Champions League qualifier versus Olimpija Ljubljana, the second leg of which takes place on August 15th.

Galatasary lead the tie 3-0, so it looks likely that they will advance to the next qualifying round, too.

Local journalist shuts down Turkish reports

Whilst those Turkish reports were suggesting a deal was close and set to be done soon, it appears that may not actually be the case.

That's according to local reporter Connor Southwell.

Southwell is the chief Norwich City reporter for the Eastern Daily Press and claims that there has been no changes in Rashica's situation of late.

Indeed, Southwell suggests that is is premature to suggest that Rashica is on the cusp of a move anywhere.

Last but certainly not least, the only other recent news surrounding Rashica came from Norwich boss David Wagner himself ahead of the Championship season.

Wagner was discussing whether or not having speculation over Rashica and teammate Max Aarons heading into the season was a distraction.

Wagner insisted this was not the case, and that Rashica has been 'absolutely professional' despite being linked away this summer.

Wagner told the Eastern Daily Press: "There are no issues with Milot. He's been absolutely professional,"

“I had a couple of conversations with him about how I treat him, like I've done with Max.

"It was probably easier with Max, because we already have a relationship after these last six months. But both are doing the job really well. And as I said, we will see what the next three and a half, four weeks bring.

“For them it's pre-season, they have to catch up. Will they be in the matchday squad for Hull? No, of course not. There are now back in training for one and a half, two weeks. But are they our players?

"Yes, at the minute they are our players and we have to see how everything progresses. It's not my first pre-season, and not my first window, where I have a situation like this, where it's pretty clear what the player likes to do, where it's pretty clear what our preference is, as well.

“But nobody knows at the end of the day, if it will happen, what we expect will happen, and if not, we have to prepare for the alternative.

"And, I'm more than happy because both are good players. Good guys. And if there are our players after the window closes I'm more than happy.”

With Max Aarons now set to join AFC Bournemouth, it will certainly be interesting to see if Rashica follows suit over the next few weeks.