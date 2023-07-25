Norwich City will be looking to retain their best players as they look to secure their place in the promotion mix next season.

They fell short last term - and with the Championship arguably becoming even harder since the end of the 2022/23 campaign - the Canaries face a massive task in their likely quest to secure a top-six finish.

Leeds United, Leicester City and Southampton all still have world-class players at their disposal and others have strengthened too, including Middlesbrough who are a left-back and a striker away from being one of the promotion favourites for next term.

You have to give the Canaries plenty of credit for their business so far, with Ashley Barnes, Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey proving experience at Carrow Road.

Christian Fassnacht has also joined - and it will be interesting to see how they manage to get on during the 2023/24 campaign and beyond.

As well as signings players, David Wagner will be keen to see key players including Max Aarons and Andrew Omobamidele remain at the club.

Milot Rashica is another player who could contribute after returning from a loan spell, but his future remains unclear at this stage.

Norwich City set asking price for Milot Rashica

According to journalist Nevzat Dindar, Norwich are keen to secure €10m for the Kosovo international.

The player still has two years left on his contract and this has given Wagner's side the license to demand that much.

Signing from Werder Bremen for a fee believed to be in the region of £9.4m, the English second-tier side are seemingly keen to recoup as much of that as possible but it remains to be seen whether any team would be willing to bid anywhere near that to lure him away from Norfolk.

How much would Galatasaray be prepared to spend on Milot Rashica?

Reporter Dindar (via Turkish Football) also believes the Turkish Super Lig outfit would be prepared to pay €7m - and would be willing to walk away from negotiations if a compromise can't be reached with the Canaries.

Recording six goals and seven assists in 30 appearances for Galatasaray on loan last term, he was a very useful first-teamer for them and with this in mind, it's no surprise that they are chasing a permanent switch for the player.

With the Canaries failing to secure an instant return to the Premier League, the Turkish side may have been hoping that would have boosted their chances of getting a deal over the line for him.

But the deadlock seemingly remains at this stage.

What is David Wagner's stance on Milot Rashica's future?

Norwich boss Wagner has admitted that he would like to keep the winger at Carrow Road beyond the end of the summer window, speaking to Pink Un.

He said: "I am long enough in this business I know whatever happens [in terms of departures]. I will deal with it.

"I can live with both scenarios [selling or keeping players]. But if I could have a Max [Aarons] and a Milot in my squad I would be very happy."

Rashica's potential sale could give him more to spend in the transfer market - but when he's sold may depend on how much of that money he's able to spend.

If he is to be sold, the Canaries' boss will surely want him gone sooner rather than later so he can focus on those who will be there next term.