Milot Rashica arrived at Norwich City from Werder Bremen in 2021 in a big money move.

The Canaries had just been promoted to the Premier League and were hoping the Kosovo international could aid the team’s survival in the top flight.

But a rather flat campaign led to relegation straight back to the Championship under Dean Smith.

As a result, Rashica was loaned out to Turkish giants Galatasaray for this season.

Does Milot Rashica have a future at Norwich City?

The 26-year-old has featured 20 times in the Super Lig for Galatasaray, who currently lead the way at the top of the table as they seek a first title since 2019.

The playmaker has contributed four goals and four assists and has been an important part of the side as they challenge for the championship.

This has led to speculation from Turkey that Galatasaray are interested in making a move for Rashica in the summer.

Galatasaray are eyeing a deal over a permanent deal with the Canaries, but are open to yet another loan deal.

What is the latest news in Rashica’s situation at Norwich?

According to Hurriyet, they are willing to offer the Championship club up to €7.5 million for Rashica.

However, it remains to be seen whether Norwich will accept such an offer.

David Wagner and sporting director Stuart Webber have both admitted it could be a busy summer ahead at Carrow Road with a big refresh planned for the first team squad.

But it has yet to be confirmed whether Wagner has any plans for Rashica in his side.

The German was appointed as Norwich manager midway through the campaign and thus has not had the chance to see the player up close and personal on the training ground himself.

It has been reported that a decision will be made over Rashica’s future in the summer, with talks likely to take place between the forward and Wagner.

During his season in the Premier League, the Kosovo-native played 31 times in the top flight, so there is still a role he could play as part of Wagner’s plans.

However, given he is a valuable asset and could potentially generate funds for further reinvestment, perhaps Norwich will decide the best course of action will be to sanction a sale.

A fee of €7.5 million would represent a loss, but it could prove a useful sum to cash-in on going into the summer.