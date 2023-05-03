The summer transfer window is fast approaching and it's going to be a very interesting one for both Burnley and Norwich City.

The Clarets are preparing for life back in the Premier League after winning the Championship title under Vincent Kompany while Norwich will be looking to rebuild as they line up for another promotion push.

David Wagner looks set to be the man at the helm of the Canaries in 2023/24 and will want to shape his squad after an up and down start to life at Carrow Road.

One player that seems to be of interest to both is Norwich winger Milot Rashica, who is on loan at Galatasaray but has been linked with a move to Turf Moor.

Could Milot Rashica leave Norwich City for Burnley?

Reports in Turkey over the weekend claimed that an agreement in principle had been reached between the two Championship clubs over an £11 million move that would see Rashica join the Clarets.

According to AS Marca, Burnley are closing on the deal, which is set to be finalised soon.

With Nathan Tella's future uncertain, Anass Zaroury reportedly a target of Borussia Dortmund, and Darko Churlinov linked with a move back to Schalke, it would make sense for Kompany to add to his options out wide.

Rashica may have struggled in the top flight with Norwich but he's regained his confidence while on loan in Turkey and would be joining a Burnley side whose style of play may suit him.

His contract at Carrow Road runs until 2025 but with money to spend ahead of the return to the Premier League, the price shouldn't be an issue for the Clarets.

That said, his agent's recent comments suggest that the move to Burnley may not be likely after all.

What has Milot Rashica's agent said?

The Clarets not the only team interested in Rashica as Galatasaray are said to be keen to sign him permanently after an impressive loan spell.

It seems that would be the 26-year-old's preferred outcome as well – as his agent, Aykut Erçetin, revealed in the Turkish media recently.

He told Ajansspor: “Milot Rashica is very happy to be in Galatasaray and in Turkey. Milot Rashica's heart is in favour of staying in Galatasaray. He has become the indispensable name of the first 11. Okan (Buruk) is very pleased with Milot Rashica's contribution to both attack and defence. He is completely focused on the championship. His goal is to become a champion in Galatasaray."