Milner, Keita: All the latest Liverpool team news ahead of EFL Cup clash v Derby

Premier League Liverpool face League One side Derby County in the Carabao Cup at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds have had a disappointing season in the top flight so far, currently sitting eighth. It has been an unexpectedly poor campaign from a team who only missed out on the title to Manchester City on the final day of last term.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, however, have had more success in domestic competitions this season, winning five of their six Champions League games to progress comfortably through their group.

Last time out, they won 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur in the league on Sunday, with Mohamed Salah’s two first half goals putting the visitors in command. Harry Kane pulled one back for Spurs in the 70th minute and despite a nervy finale, the Reds held on to secure their first away maximum.

They are also the current holders of the Carabao Cup, beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties at Wembley in February after the game finished 0-0 over 120 minutes and will be looking to retain their crown.

Derby come into the game sitting 7th in League One and were held to a dramatic 2-2 draw against National League side Torquay United in the FA Cup at Plainmoor on Sunday.

The hosts will be without James Milner for the game against Paul Warne’s side, with the midfielder suffering from concussion. Meanwhile assistant manager Pep Ljinders says the game is likely to come too soon for Naby Keita and Joel Matip, with both in contention to return for the visit of Southampton in the league at the weekend.

“Naby will be difficult, he’s still training individually. Let’s see for Southampton,” Ljinders told the club’s official website.

“Millie will definitely be ready for Southampton but this game [against Derby] comes too early for tomorrow.

“Then we have of course Joel, who is getting closer to team training but will not make Southampton probably.”

Forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are both longer-term absentees and will be unavailable.

Ljinders confirmed that goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, who starred in the shoot out against Chelsea in the final, will replace Alisson between the sticks.

He also admitted that although it is a competition the Reds want to be successful in, Klopp will continue his policy of making changes for these games, with the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay pushing for starts.

“If something has been proven over the last years, it’s that we need the whole squad if you want to be successful and that’s why we brought young players in, like Calvin, like Fabio, and we always try to mix these games with a lot of experience with talent and you will see a team tomorrow, for sure, who is really hungry to show what we are all about. To put our game in place, to fight against a Derby who deserves full respect,” Ljinders explained.

The Dutchman also noted his respect for Rams boss Warne and the job he did at Rotherham, saying he expects a performance full of determination and commitment from the third tier side, whilst also highlighting key threats such as Louie Sibley, Lewis Dobbin, James Collins and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

It is clear the respect that Klopp has for the competition and given their poor league form, it will likely give the German extra motivation to bring some silverware back to Anfield this season.