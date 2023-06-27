Burnley have had multiple bids for Millwall star Zian Flemming rejected.

According to Football Insider, the Lions have turned down two offers from the newly promoted side.

The attacking midfielder is thought to be a key target for the Clarets this summer as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany has been impressed by his performances for the London club and wants to bring him to Turf Moor.

How important to Millwall is Zian Flemming?

The Dutchman only signed for Millwall last summer but quickly cemented himself as an integral part of Gary Rowett’s squad.

Flemming featured 43 times in the Championship, including 40 starts, as the club finished eighth in the table.

The 24-year-old contributed 15 goals and three assists, proving his worth with his prolific run in front of goal.

Flemming signed in a deal worth a reported club record £1.7 million from Dutch side Fortuna Sittard, where he was similarly impressive in front of goal.

It is understood that it won’t take a massive offer from Burnley to convince Millwall of a deal, but the Championship side are still holding out for a sizable profit in any potential sale.

What are Burnley looking for with Zian Flemming pursuit?

Kompany is thought to be an admirer of the player, having gotten a close-up of him during the Clarets’ promotion campaign last year.

The Belgian sees Flemming as a Premier League calibre player that could fit naturally into his team’s style of play.

Burnley are hopeful of reinforcing their attacking options for life back in the top flight, and have identified Flemming as a key part of those plans.

It is unclear just how much Burnley offered in their initial bids for the player, but it is distinctly possible that they will return with an improved third bid given the level of interest they have in completing this signing.

Should Millwall cash-in on Zian Flemming?

Flemming is worth as much as £10m to £15m so it would be a surprise if Millwall accepted anything lower than that.

It is still unclear how much Burnley have initially offered, but they seem interested enough to not give up on this pursuit just yet, so a third bid appears likely.

Flemming was a standout figure in Rowett’s side last year, and his goals were crucial to the team’s play-off bid.

Losing him would be a big blow, but the considerable profit at stake could soften the impact of his departure.