Millwall’s transfer plans outlined as deadline looms

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has told News at Den that the club are eyeing attacking reinforcements before Monday’s deadline.

So far only Oliver Burke has arrived on loan from Sheffield United, with the Lions still working hard to bring some more fresh faces to the Den before the month is out.

Meanwhile the likes of Matt Smith and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson have moved to Salford City and Bolton Wanderers respectively, thus further depleting the forward options that are at Rowett’s disposal.

Now the Millwall boss has again highlighted the need for his side to bring in some much needed new additions in the final third, as he stated the following recently:

“We’re having those conversations and they’re quite fluid.

“We’ve been close with one or two things this week but as is usually the case in January you can get really close and then just fall away.

“You’ve then got to move to the next option which can take a few days to tie down, it’s never, ever simple.”

Various names have been linked with a move to the South London club in recent weeks, but there hasn’t been much in the way of movement over signing a new striker.

Meanwhile the future of Jed Wallace is still very much up in the air as Nottingham Forest attempt to prize him away from the Lions this month.

The Verdict

The signing of Burke will certainly help matters at the Den, and it will be interesting to see how he settles in under Rowett but there is no doubt that they need more than just him.

Time is rapidly running out and Millwall will have to act fast if they are to bring anyone in that can make a lasting impact.

They are eyeing more dynamic forwards that can fit into their newly adapted style of play, rather than signing target men as they have done so many times in the past.

It shows that they are aiming to move in a new direction this season and the signings they make will certainly play a part in that.