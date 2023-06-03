Millwall will be aiming to launch another push for a top-six finish in the Championship when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway in August.

The Lions squandered an opportunity to secure promotion via the play-offs last month as they suffered a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers.

With the transfer window set to open this month, it will be interesting to see how much business Millwall conduct over the course of the summer.

The Lions will definitely need to draft in replacements for Charlie Cresswell, Jamie Shackleton and Oliver Burke, who were all signed on loan by the club last season.

Here, we have decided to take a look at six of Millwall's most famous fans.

Have you seen them at The Den?

Who are Millwall's 6 most famous fans?

Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Day-Lewis referenced his support for Millwall during the BAFTA ceremony in 2007 while accepting an award for There Will Be Blood.

Day-Lewis achieved fame as an actor, and won three Oscars during his career before opting to retire from the profession.

As well as featuring in the aforementioned film, Day-Lewis also starred in Lincoln, Gangs of New York and The Age of Innocence.

Danny Baker

Danny Baker is also an avid Millwall supporter.

Baker gained notoriety in the United Kingdom as a presenter for BBC Radio.

Baker now hosts The Treehouse Podcast, which is available via his Patreon.

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman also follows Millwall.

Oldman has achieved fame as an actor during his career.

As well as starring in The Firm, Oldman also played the role of Lee Harvey Oswald in the film JFK and Count Dracula in Dracula (1992).

Since the turn of the century, the 65-year-old has featured in the Harry Potter franchise and the Batman franchise (The Dark Knight trilogy).

Blake Harrison

Blake Harrison is another well-known Millwall fan.

Blake rose to prominence in the UK for his role as Neil Sutherland in the comedy series The Inbetweeners.

The Inbetweeners was a huge hit among viewers and ran for three series before ending with two films.

Gregg Wallace

Gregg Wallace also supports the Lions.

Wallace is best known for being the co-host of MasterChef, which is a cooking competition.

The 58-year-old has worked on the show since 2005.

Wallace also appeared in the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

Is David Haye a Millwall fan?

David Haye is also a Millwall fan.

Haye achieved notoriety during his career as a boxer as he won the world title at two different weights.

After becoming the unified cruiserweight world champion, Haye stepped up to heavyweight.

Haye went on to win the WBA title in 2009.

The 42-year-old suffered defeat in his final professional fight to Tony Bellew in 2018.