Millwall’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Where are they now?

Millwall have a rich history in terms of their willingness to give exciting prospects the chance to impress in the Football League.

Earlier this season, Zak Lovelace became the second-youngest player ever to represent the Lions in a competitive fixture as he made an appearance in the club’s clash with Coventry City.

With the season drawing to a close it will be intriguing to see whether some of the club’s other academy players will be handed the chance to showcase their talent in the Championship in the coming weeks.

The Lions are still in with an outside chance of reaching the play-offs under the guidance of manager Gary Rowett as they are currently four points adrift of Sheffield United who occupy sixth-place in the league standings.

Here, using data gathered from Transfermarkt, we have decided to take a look at where Millwall’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers are now.

Can you remember these players?