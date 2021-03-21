Millwall’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Did you know this?

Scoring goals has been an issue for Millwall this season.

Gary Rowett’s side are on track for a mid-table finish, which is by no means a poor campaign but given they finished just two points off the play-offs last term it’s a little step backward.

No team in the top half has scored fewer goals than 10th-place Millwall and it’s no coincidence that they’ve also drawn more games than any other club in the Championship.

Their summer signings haven’t had the desired effect so far, with Troy Parrott now playing elsewhere, and while they do have some impressive young players coming through at the moment – they’re yet to give any a chance up top.

Young goalscorers are our focus today and we’ve scoured Transfermarkt’s records to find Millwall’s 10 youngest ever goalscorers.

Take a look at our list and let us know if you knew any of these and whether there were any surprises in there…