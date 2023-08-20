Highlights Millwall's academy has produced several valuable players, including James Brown, Sam Walker, and Nnamdi Ofoborh.

Some players, like Ben Thompson and Fred Onyedinma, have had successful careers after leaving Millwall.

The club's decision not to offer a professional contract to Eberechi Eze proved to be a costly mistake, as he has become a Premier League player and England international.

Surrounded by some major Premier League outfits in England's capital, Millwall have done well to bring through some of their own academy talent in recent years.

The South Bermondsey club often sees its best young talents scooped up by top flight outfits, but the likes of Romain Esse right now are showing that Gary Rowett's side is a good place to hone your craft.

When it comes to players that have completely graduated from the Lions' academy system at the age of 18, there is quite a few knocking about in the first-team at The Den and also playing elsewhere.

Let's take a look at the top 10 most valuable players in football right now that featured for Millwall's academy in their teenage years.

10 James Brown - €325k

Despite signing a professional contract in 2016 with Millwall, right-back Brown only ever played four times for the club's first-team, with his only league outing coming in July 2020 against Huddersfield.

Brown, who is a Malta international, has been able to hold down a spot at St. Johnstone though in the Scottish Premiership, playing 30 times for them in all competitions in 2022-23 although he was not always a starter.

9 Sam Walker - €350k

Towering goalkeeper Walker has forged a solid career for himself in the EFL, most notably with Colchester United between 2014 and 2018 in League One and Two.

Millwall fans will likely not remember the 31-year-old though - that is because he left at the age of just 15 for Chelsea.

Walker wasn't the first and definitely not the last youngster to depart the Lions for another big London club, and the Blues paid £500,000 for his services in 2007 despite being the age that he was.

He never made it at Stamford Bridge though but has still played plenty of times in the EFL, including in the Championship for Reading.

Most recently, Walker spent two years at Kilmarnock in Scotland, playing 43 times for them before leaving this summer - he is now a free agent and looking for his next club.

8 Nnamdi Ofoborh - €400k

Another player who didn't make it to the Millwall senior setup is Ofoborh, who decided to leave the Lions before the two-year scholarship stage in the 16 to 18-year-old age group.

Ofoborh was born in Southwark but decided to move further afield to AFC Bournemouth in 2015 when he was 16 years of age, and despite only ever playing five times for the Cherries at senior level he was snapped up by Rangers after some loan spells at Wycombe.

Unfortunately though, not long after he moved to Ibrox a heart issue was discovered, meaning that two years on and at the age of 23, Ofoborh is yet to play for the Gers and you'd imagine his career may hang in the balance.

7 Ben Thompson - €400k

The first player on the list to actually graduate from Millwall's academy, Thompson was an exciting talent in the midfield for a few years after coming through the system in 2014.

His first real season in the first-team came in League One in the 2015-16 season but there were times where Thompson was not getting game-time - just three league appearances in 2016-17 saw him join Portsmouth on loan in 2017-18 for the first half of the campaign.

Thompson ended up joining Gillingham in January 2022 after a lack of game-time, linking up again with Neil Harris, and has since been at Peterborough United and is now with Stevenage at the age of 27 in League One.

6 Fred Onyedinma - €500k

Onyedinma joined Millwall at the age of 12 and made his debut in 2014 as a 17-year-old, but he really caught the attention of people on loan at Wycombe Wanderers in League Two later that year and in the early part of 2015.

A quick winger, Onyedinma's best goalscoring season for Millwall was where he hit the back of the net six times in the 2016-17 campaign, but he was sold to the Chairboys in 2019 after earlier loan stints and was there for two years before moving on to Luton Town.

He was part of the Hatters squad that won promotion to the Premier League earlier this year but has been loaned out to Rotherham United, meaning he will come up against his former club twice this coming season.

5 Darko Gyabi - €3m

Having took Gyabi from Cray Wanderers in 2015 as an 11-year-old, Millwall suffered the same fate three years later when moneybags Man City plucked the midfielder from The Den.

Despite never featuring for City's first-team, Gyabi made a move to Leeds in 2022 for £5 million and after spending most of his first year with the under-21's, the 19-year-old will now be looking to make an impact in the Championship.

4 Danny McNamara - €3.5m

Having signed professional terms in 2017, it took a while for McNamara to get his chance with Millwall, with various non-league loans followed up with a stint at Newport County and then at St. Johnstone in Scotland - the move which really kick-started his time at The Den.

McNamara has been Gary Rowett's first-choice right-back since returning from Scotland at the start of 2021 and at the age of 24 he still has the potential and ability to make it into the Premier League.

3 Billy Mitchell - €4.5m

McNamara isn't the only academy graduate who is established in the first-team picture - Mitchell is the current jewel in the middle of the park.

The 22-year-old and his family are all Millwall fans and after making his first-team debut in 2019, Mitchell has made over 100 league appearances already for the Lions.

He will be expected to be a big part of the club's midfield for years to come and expect a solid partnership to be formed with Casper De Norre from the 2023-24 season onwards.

2 Samuel Edozie - €8m

Millwall fans are likely to see first-hand how good Edozie is with Southampton in the Championship this season, but they never got the chance to witness him in a Lions shirt himself.

He left for Man City in 2019 just one year after the aforementioned Gyabi made the same switch, with an initial £600,000 paid to the Lions for the winger, and three years later despite never playing a match for the Citizens, he was on the move to the Saints for £10 million.

The 20-year-old is set to be a big part of Russell Martin's plans and there's no knowing where he could end up in his career - but the Premier League will be in his sights.

1 Eberechi Eze - €40m

The one that got away for Millwall - but Eze escaped from the clutches of so many clubs.

Eze had been on the books at Arsenal, Fulham and Reading before joining the Lions in 2014 at the age of 16, but at the end of his two-year scholarship he wasn't offered professional terms.

QPR then swooped and the rest is history - Eze was taken to the Premier League by Crystal Palace in 2020 for an initial £16 million and is now an England international, with his release proving to be a catastrophic mistake by Millwall's powers-that-be.