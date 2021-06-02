Millwall’s summer transfer intentions become clearer as update emerges

Millwall are eyeing a move for a new centre back this summer, with the South London Press claiming that the club will be looking to bring in a new one over the coming months.

This comes after Alex Pearce signed a contract extension at the New Den, with the player being primed for more of a bit part role next term as the club weighs up other options.

Midfielder Ryan Leonard was heavily utilised as part of a back three during the season just gone due to ongoing injury issues which were encountered by other members of the squad and it is hoped that a new defender being brought in this summer will allow the former Sheffield United man to return to his more natural role in the centre of the park.

It has already been a busy summer for the Lions, with goalkeeper George Long and left back Scott Malone having agreed to move to South London on permanent deals from Hull City and Derby County respectively.

One player who could be on Millwall’s radar is Portsmouth centre back Jack Whatmough, with recent reports linking the soon to be out of contract player with a move to the capital.

The Verdict

It would be fair to say that this is an area of the current squad that does need some improvement after a campaign that was hampered largely be injuries to defenders.

The club will now cast their net wide in search of players who could make an impact for them moving into next season, with Gary Rowett sure to be eyeing a play-off push.

Whatmough could be the man he brings in and I am certainly of the belief that the Pompey defender could quite easily make the step up to Championship level.

The fact he is set to be out of contract come the end of this month also makes him an appealing option, with Millwall having already sealed two cut price deals.