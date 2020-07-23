Millwall’s summer business looking under way as Lions close on 26-year-old

According to Football Insider, Millwall are set to agree a deal with Stoke City to sign Ryan Woods on loan for the duration of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign.

The Lions narrowly missed out on a play-off place this year in the second tier but gave it a right go, especially when they were looking pretty rudderless at the start of this campaign.

Indeed, Gary Rowett and his players did a fine job in climbing the table and Woods was a part of that, after joining from the Potters on loan.

Clearly, then, the club has liked enough of him to want to keep him for next year and it looks as though they are close to getting him, with the report claiming that a breakthrough has been made in talks.

The Verdict

Millwall, as always, will box clever in the summer transfer window and this is an early sign of that.

Woods had a good stint at Millwall in 19/20 and fans will be pleased to see that he is going to be sticking around by the looks of things.

A player with considerable talent in the middle of the park, he could well be an integral part of a play-off push next season.