Highlights Millwall are not setting a deadline for the appointment of a new manager, signaling their commitment to conducting a thorough search.

The club is expected to hold multiple interviews with potential candidates, emphasizing the importance of making the right appointment.

Despite the interim role of caretaker manager Adam Barrett, Millwall has full confidence in him and the first-team squad as they navigate their search for a permanent manager.

It seems as though Millwall will no rushing their search for a replacement for Gary Rowett.

That's after a report from The South London Press claimed that the club have not set a deadline for the appointment of a new manager.

What is Millwall's current managerial situation?

Millwall are currently searching for a new manager, after it was announced last week that Gary Rowett had left the club, after four years in charge at The Den.

Following the departure of Rowett, it was Adam Barrett who took caretaker charge of the Lions for their 1-1 draw with Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday afternoon.

Barrett again looks set to take charge of Millwall on Tuesday night, when they host Blackburn Rovers at The Den.

Now it seems as though that interim role is one that the 43-year-old could be set to keep for some time yet, judging by this latest update.

What is Millwall's stance in their search for a new manager?

According to this latest update, it seems Millwall will not be hurrying into a decision over who they appoint to take over from Rowett.

That is due to the fact that it is thought that the club's board have not set a deadline, for when they want a new manager to be appointed by.

Instead, the club are said to be keen to conduct a thorough process in their search for Rowett's replacement, a similar approach to when he himself was appointed back in 2019.

The Lions are open-minded over potential candidates to take over in the dugout at The Den, and are expected to hold interviews over the coming fortnight.

As a result, it is suggested that contenders for the role, may have to take part in more than one interview, before a decision over an appointment is made.

In the meantime, Millwall are reported to have full confidence in Barrett and his caretaker management team, as well as the first-team squad at The Den.

Where are Millwall in the Championship?

Following that 1-1 draw with Preston on Saturday afternoon, Millwall now sit 14th in the Championship table, with 16 points from 12 league games so far.

That means the Lions are currently three points adrift of the play-offs places, having only missed out on top six spot last season on the final day of the campaign.

Millwall's Next Five Fixtures Opposition Venue Date Kick-Off Time Blackburn Rovers The Den 24/10/23 19:45 Watford Vicarage Road 28/10/23 15:00 Southampton The Den 04/11/23 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday Hillsborough 11/11/23 15:00 Coventry City The Den 25/11/23 15:00 As of 23rd October 2023

Is this the right approach for Millwall to take in their managerial search?

This does arguably feel like the right approach for Millwall to follow, as they look for the man to take over from Rowett at The Den.

It is a hugely important appointment that the club have to make here, as they look to finally secure that long awaited promotion to the Premier League.

Weekly wages: Millwall's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

As a result, you feel the club have to make sure they do make the right appointment, rather than simply bringing in one of the first options that come to them, even if that does mean taking a bit more time to do their due diligence.

Indeed, there is still plenty of time in the campaign for a new manager to make an impact even if they are not appointed for another few weeks, provided they are the right one, meaning this lokos to be a sensible stance for Millwall to take here.