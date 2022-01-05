Millwall’s stance on Nottingham Forest bids for Jed Wallace emerges

Millwall have rejected two bids from Championship rivals Nottingham Forest for Jed Wallace, according to the South London Press.

And the Lions believe those offers from Steve Cooper’s side to be ‘derisory’ for the 27-year-old, whose contract expires in the summer.

Sky Sports reported earlier today (via the SLP) that the 27-year-old attacking midfielder, who has five goals and six assists in 21 league appearances this season, was set to sign a pre-contract agreement with Turkish giants Besiktas.

That would mean Wallace moves for absolutely no transfer fee upon the expiry of his deal at The Den in July, but Forest are looking to jump ahead of the queue by making a move to sign the playmaker this month.

The Reds have already reportedly made a play for Blackpool wide player Josh Bowler, however that was also turned down by the Seasiders.

It appears that Wallace is next on their list of targets but they may have to move quickly with Besiktas seemingly in pole position.

The Verdict

Millwall probably do not want to lose Wallace to a league rival, however Forest’s interest could leave the player with a dilemma.

It was reported that Wallace was close to penning an agreement with Besiktas but that’s not signed, sealed and delivered yet so he needs to weigh up if it’s the best move for him – especially with a young family.

The Turkish outfit can provide European football and probably a pay-rise but Forest have Premier League ambitions and it would mean remaining in England.

With that being said though, Forest will have to up their offer significantly it seems to have any chance of landing Wallace this month.