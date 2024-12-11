Mark Robins is a candidate for the Millwall job after it was announced that Neil Harris would be stepping down this weekend.

The Lions have enjoyed a solid season so far, with the side sitting 13th ahead of tonight’s game against Sheffield United at The Den.

However, it was confirmed on Tuesday that club legend Harris would be leaving after the trip to Middlesbrough this weekend, with the former player having done a brilliant job since returning to the Londoners when they were battling relegation last season.

Mark Robins emerges as contender for Millwall job

With Harris overseeing the side for the next two games, it has given the board time to find a replacement, and a host of names have been linked with the role in the past 24 hours.

And, according to Football Insider, ex-Coventry chief Robins is ‘in contention’ as he looks to get back in the game following his dismissal by the Sky Blues.

The 54-year-old did an outstanding job with the Midlands outfit after his appointment for a second time back in 2017.

Under his guidance, Coventry went from League Two to the Championship, and they came within a penalty shootout of reaching the Premier League.

As well as that, they went on a remarkable FA Cup run last season, as VAR denied them completing arguably the most memorable comeback of all time, as they were eventually beaten on penalties in the semi-final by Man United.

Mark Robins would be a good fit for Millwall

In truth, if any Championship job becomes available, Robins should be linked with the role, because he has proven himself at this level over the years.

Mark Robins Coventry City Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost First Spell 33 18 5 10 Second Spell 387 157 98 132

Not only did he bring success to Coventry, but he did it by playing attacking football, and that’s something that will appeal to Millwall.

The Lions tried that with Joe Edwards in the past, and he failed spectacularly, but Robins has more know-how, and he is willing to adapt, so he will do whatever is required to get the best out of the players he inherits.

So, he would appear to be exactly the sort of candidate that Millwall should be going for, and it makes sense that the hierarchy would try to talk to Robins to see if he is willing to get back into the game.

Millwall will hope to have a new manager in place by their home fixture against Blackburn Rovers on December 21.