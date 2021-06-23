Millwall’s pursuit of in-demand Sheffield Wednesday man takes fresh twist as potential next steps emerge

Millwall a preparing a second bid for Josh Windass, according to reports from South London Press.

The Sheffield Wednesday forward is attracting plenty of admiring glances this summer following an impressive campaign on an individual level where he scored nine and created six more for the Owls.

As a result several clubs have expressed their interest, including recently-relegated duo West Brom and Fulham who are both said to be keen.

While interest in the 27-year-old is widespread, there’s no doubt that Millwall are currently leading the race to secure his signature.

Reports from Yorkshire Live on Tuesday revealed that the Lions had lodged a formal offer for the player which was thought to be worth around £400k, however that proposal was turned down by Sheffield Wednesday.

They claim that the Owls have no intention of selling the player, but that seemingly hasn’t deterred Gary Rowett as he looks to bolster his attacking line.

With South London Press claiming that Millwall are preparing a second offer it’s clear that they aren’t taking no for an answer as they look to try and get an early-summer signing wrapped up before the club return for pre-season training.

The verdict

It’s going to be a really interesting week for Josh Windass.

The forward has been linked with just about every club in the Championship at some stage and that sort of interest will be really hard for him to turn down.

Sheffield Wednesday aren’t exactly in the best place right now and so the 27-year-old will surely be tempted by a move to The Den.

Let’s just see if Gary Rowett’s side can get a little bit closer to the Owls’ asking price, otherwise he won’t be going anywhere.