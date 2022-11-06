Millwall’s player contract situations: Who could leave next summer for free?

After securing a respectable ninth-place finish in the Championship standings earlier this year, Millwall have managed to produce some impressive performances this season.

With Gary Rowett at the helm, the Lions will be looking to launch a push for a play-off place in the coming months.

Before the current campaign pauses for the start of the World Cup, Millwall are set to take on Preston North End in the second-tier on November 12th.

Ahead of this particular clash, we have decided to take a look at the Millwall players who could potentially leave the club next summer for free.

George Long

George Long’s current contract at Millwall is set to expire in June 2023.

The goalkeeper has recently been handed the opportunity to showcase his talent by Rowett in the Championship and will be determined to help his side push on at this level when the season resumes in December.

Andreas Voglsammer

Millwall signed Andreas Voglsammer on an initial one-year deal earlier this year from Union Berlin.

The Lions possess the option to extend Voglsammer’s stay for another 12 months due to a clause included in his contract.

Bartosz Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski has featured regularly for Millwall since sealing a permanent switch to The Den in January 2020.

The goalkeeper will become a free-agent next year if fresh terms cannot be agreed with the Lions.

Shaun Hutchinson

Shaun Hutchinson’s contract is also set to reach a crescendo next summer.

The defender made 29 league appearances for Millwall last season and is currently competing for a place in the club’s starting eleven with Charlie Cresswell and Jake Cooper.

Scott Malone

Scott Malone will leave the Lions on a free transfer following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign if he is not offered a new deal.

The 31-year-old has become a key player for Millwall since sealing a permanent switch to the club last year.

Benik Afobe

Following a loan spell at Millwall last season, Benik Afobe joined the club on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window for an undisclosed fee from Stoke City.

Like all of the aforementioned players, Afobe’s current deal is set to expire in June 2023.

George Evans

George Evans is set to be out-of-contract next summer and will be aiming to earn a new deal by producing some positive performances during the remainder of the campaign.

The midfielder has struggled for game-time this season as he has been regularly forced to watch on from the substitutes bench.

Mason Bennett

After missing a chunk of action earlier this season due to injury, Mason Bennett has been selected to feature on a regular basis in recent weeks.

The former Derby County man’s contract at Millwall reaches a crescendo in June 2023.

Jake Cooper

As is the case with all of the aforementioned members of Millwall’s squad, Jake Cooper’s contract runs until June 2023.

It wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Lions opt to offer Cooper a new contract as he has been an ever-present in their starting eleven this season.