Millwall’s Murray Wallace discusses agreement to sort future

‘It’s down to the club’ was the answer Murray Wallace gave when the Scottish defender was asked whether he expects to be offered a new contract at The Den.

The 27-year-old has been one of Millwall’s outstanding performers since joining from Scunthorpe United last summer and despite being more comfortable in the centre of defence, has played the majority of his Lions career at full-back, making the left-back his own since the departure of James Meredith in July.

Defenders Mahlon Romeo and Shaun Hutchinson, who’ve also been a key part of an impressive Millwall back-line, agreed fresh terms in recent weeks, so could Wallace be joining his fellow defenders in signing on the dotted line?

Wallace told South London Press: “With the team playing the way we are, the players that are out of contract…they’ll be looking to secure them. I signed a three-year deal, so I’ve still got the end of this season and the next one. It’s in the club’s hands, isn’t it? In terms of what they want to do.

“Hutch and Mahlon have signed long-term deals and deservedly so.It’s not something I’ve asked about. I’m concentrating on my football. It would be more on my mind or urgent if I was going to be out of contract.

“It’s up to them – if they want to do something earlier, rather than later, they can do that. I’m just focusing on where we are in the league.”

The Verdict

It’s a no brainer for Millwall to offer Wallace a new deal. He’s been somewhat of an unsung hero this season – epitomised by the fact that the defender is actually playing out of position and you wouldn’t know.

His experience and versatility are crucial, but as Wallace showed in assisting Matt Smith’s opener against Nottingham Forest last Friday, he also possess a great deal of quality in the wide areas . That City Ground assist was just second in 35 league appearances this season, however.