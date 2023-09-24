Highlights Millwall's home games this season have been a mix of victories and defeats, with a recent 3-0 win providing some momentum. Currently, they sit 11th in the league.

Millwall are one of the most notorious fanbases within the EFL, known for their intimidating atmosphere especially during crunch games at The Den.

So far this season on home turf, The Lions have recorded two victories against Stoke City and Rotherham United, as well as the same amount of defeats, with those coming against Bristol City and a 3-0 defeat by Leeds United.

Gary Rowett's side have endured a mixed start to this campaign, after yet again narrowly missing out on a play-off finish on the final day of last season, but the boss will be hoping that the 3-0 victory against Rotherham can be used as a springboard to gain further momentum, as they currently sit 11th with 10 points after seven league games.

Out of Millwall's four league games at the Den so far this season, a total of 64,631 supporters have come through the turnstiles - an average of 16,157 per game - which is very respectable considering the overall capacity of the South London based ground stands at 20,146.

As is the case with any club, some supporters are more recognisable due to their national or international fame, so FLW has decided to look into some of Millwall's most famous fans.

Sir Daniel Day-Lewis

The now retired actor gets this list off and running.

Day-Lewis was one of the best actors of his generation, and recieved a number of accolades throughout his career which spanned between 1971 and 2017.

He won three Academy awards, three Screen Actors Guilds awards, two Golden Globe awards as well as four BAFTA awards.

It was during his BAFTA-winning speech in 2008 where Day-Lewis recollected his time spent on the terraces as a youngster watching Millwall.

He would recieve a knighthood in 2014, recognising his services to drama.

Danny Baker

The 66-year-old's affiliation towards Millwall has been well documented over the years, having grew up in nearby Bermondsey.

The presenter and journalist even joined in a training session with the squad many years ago.

He spent the majority of his career working for the BBC in London , which spanned between 1989 and 2019 before he was dismissed from his duties.

Blake Harrison

The man infamously known for playing Neil Sutherland in the Channel 4 hit series, 'The Inbetweeners' is undoutedbly one of the Lions most famous supporters.

Harrison grew up in nearby Peckham, and began his career in acting in South London also.

The 38-year-old has also featured in numerous Soccer Aid matches, raising money for UNICEF.

Most famously in 2020, Harrison stated he was "embarrased to be a Millwall fan" after a section of supporters booed their side taking the knee against Derby County, in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

David Haye

Haye's successful career in boxing lasted between 2002 and 2018, but during this period, he never hid his love for Millwall.

The now retired 42-year-old is one of just three boxers to unify the Cruiserweight titles and then become Heavyweight champion.

In 2008, the fighter expressed his desire to fight at the Den, as well as reminiscing of the sides he watched as a young boy, in particularly the club's 1987/88 side which won promotion to the then First Division.

“A world heavyweight title fight at the New Den. That’s a real ambition of mine..." He told FourFourTwo.