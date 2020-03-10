Millwall’s Matt Smith now league leader in attacking aspect

Matt Smith’s two headers in Millwall’s 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Friday night means that the 6ft6 striker has now scored more headed goals than any other player in the Championship since the beginning of the 2017/2018 campaign.

The former QPR frontman opened the scoring for the Lions against the promotion-chasers by coolly nodding in Murray Wallace’s well-placed cross. Smith doubled his and Millwall’s just six minutes later in rather fortuitous fashion – deflecting Jayson Molumby’s goal-bound shot into the bottom corner.

However, normal services were resumed in the 33rd minute as Smith completed his first career league hat-trick, rising highest to head home Shane Ferguson’s corner.

Smith’s brace of headers now takes him to 16 in the previous three seasons, one in front of Birmingham City forward Lukas Jutkiewicz and four clear of Bristol City’s Famara Diedhiou.

You can see the full list in the tweet below.

The Verdict

Despite a stop-start campaign in terms of starts, this was more evidence of Smith’s growing importance to Millwall. His treble at the City Ground took him to 11 league goals for the campaign – which is more than any of his teammates – and in much quicker time.

Smith is averaging a Championship goal every 140 minutes this season, bettered by only Aleksander Mitrovic, whose the top goalscorer in the division.