Highlights Joe Edwards is set to take charge of his first game as Millwall manager, aiming to turn their winless run around and push for a playoff spot.

Zian Flemming, a key player for Millwall, has shown promise in previous seasons and Edwards has a plan to get the best out of him.

If Flemming can regain his form and start scoring consistently, it will greatly benefit Millwall's chances of climbing the Championship table.

Joe Edwards takes charge of his first Millwall game today as the Lions travel to Yorkshire to face Sheffield Wednesday.

The Lions come into the game winless in their last five league games, with their last win being against Plymouth Argyle at the beginning of October.

Edwards, the former Chelsea and Everton assistant manager, has been given the task of taking the London side back up the Championship table as they try to continue their play-off push from recent seasons.

If Millwall are to be successful, then current attacker Zian Flemming is going to be important, and Edwards has revealed that he knows the Dutchman is key and has a plan to get the best out of him.

How has Zian Flemming performed for Millwall so far this season?

The 25-year-old joined the club from Fortuna Sittard last summer, and in his first season at the club, he performed above what many thought he would.

The Dutch attacker scored 15 goals and recorded three assists in 43 Championship games last season.

This season, Flemming has been available for every league game and has started all but one of those matches.

The attacker made a slow start to this campaign, as he only picked up his first goal of the season in the win over Rotherham United in September.

Since then, he has scored in games against Plymouth, Preston North End and Watford, as well as picking up two assists.

It has been a slow start for the 25-year-old, but in recent weeks he seems to be finding his form again, and he will hope Edwards can continue to get the best out of him.

What is Joe Edwards' plan for Zian Flemming at Millwall?

Edwards will know he will have to work on the whole of the Millwall group if they are going to climb the table.

But he knows how important Flemming has been since his arrival, and he has revealed how he’s going to try to get the best out of him.

He told Millwall TV, via Southwark News: "Zian’s a key player. I think he’d be a key player in a lot of Championship teams. Firstly, when you talk about goals, goals are so crucial to any team.

"You see it with teams at the very highest-level. Goals are crucial, and you can talk about ideas of how to create goals, but if you have players with a proven track record, then it’s massive.

“You only have to look at Zian’s numbers from last year and the amount of goals and the type of goals he scored.

"Getting him good quality service of the ball in the middle of the pitch, so he’s got people around him who he can link up with, but ultimately, so we can attack as a team and progress collectively, so that it’s not fast, hopeful attacks, [but] that we get him around those areas where he can impact the game more often and as much as possible."

Is Zian Flemming key to Joe Edwards’ success at Millwall?

Whoever the new manager was going to be at Millwall, they will know how important the Dutchman has been for the club since his arrival.

So, Edwards being the man who the club has turned to, it is his task to try and get Flemming firing once again at the top end of the pitch.

The attacker is Millwall’s biggest threat going forward, so it is easy to see why Edwards will be looking to try and get the best out of the player, as he is key to their season.

If Flemming can get firing in front of goal on a more consistent basis, then there is no doubt that his side will start climbing the table once again.