Millwall’s Jed Wallace makes bold claim about Leeds United man

Millwall winger Jed Wallace has claimed that Leeds United winger Helder Costa is one of the best players he has seen in the Championship.

Wallace was at Wolves when Costa arrived from Benfica and played with the Portuguese winger on a number of occasions.

The two were both competing for a spot on the right-wing and it seems as if Costa won that battle as Wallace moved to Millwall permanently in July 2017.

The Lions man doesn’t seem to hold a grudge, however, as he still named him in the XI of the best players he has ever played with.

Costa made up an all Championship forward line alongside Bristol City’s Benik Afobe and Stoke City’s Lee Gregory.

Clearly Wallace rates the Whites winger highly as, via the club’s official Twitter account, he described him as one of the best players he has seen in the division.

He said: “On the right would be Helder Costa.

“That six month period towards the end of my time at Wolves he was unbelievable, to be honest, and probably one of the of the best players I’ve seen in the Championship.”

Costa grabbed 12 goals and 11 assists during his first season at Wolves but has failed to quite make it back to that level since.

He has four goals and five assists to his name this season for Leeds but has helped them climb to the top of the Championship table.

Think you know Millwall? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 15 Can you name Millwall's front-of-shirt sponsor from the 2005/2006 season? Beko Oppida CYC Racing+

The Verdict

This is a bold claim from Wallace but considering how devastating Costa was in his first season in the Championship it is perhaps not surprising.

Millwall fans should look back on the Portuguese man’s arrival at Molineux and rejoice as it surely led to them signing Wallace permanently.

The 25-year-old has been a star man this season, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists so far.

He will likely have a big role to play if they’re to finish in the top six this season.