Millwall’s Jed Wallace gives opinion on whether season should be completed

Millwall’s Jed Wallace is the latest footballer to have his say on the whether the remainder of the English season should be played out.

The current campaign has been suspended until at least 4 April due to coronavirus, leaving Premier League and EFL clubs waiting for further updates – with more meetings set to take place this week.

Wallace took to Twitter in reply to a video of four Sky Sports News presenters talking about what should happen next in terms of the current season being voided or whether it should continue, whatever time of the year it finishes.

Three of the panel suggested that Liverpool should be awarded the Premier League title given they’re 25 points clear at the top of the table, but Dharmesh Sheth said that the current campaign should be completed as it wouldn’t be fair on sides in the relegation zone, especially when everyone hasn’t played the same number of games.

Despite the other three laughing at Sheth, his opinion is one that Wallace most certainly agrees this. He said: “He’s bang on IMO (in my opinion). This season has to finish before another one can start!”

You can see the full debate in the video.

He’s bang on IMO. This season has to finish before another one can start! 👍🏼 https://t.co/eI9ojwHzLC — Jed Wallace (@jedwallace12) March 18, 2020