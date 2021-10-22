Millwall’s Jed Wallace gives his verdict on Callum O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres at Coventry City

Millwall star man Jed Wallace gave a glowing review of Coventry City’s start to the season when he appeared on the Totally Football League Show podcast.

The Sky Blues earned a 1-1 draw at The Den in mid September and Wallace had a fair few takeaways after the match. Coventry are a surprise package to be sitting fourth in the second tier at the moment but the 27-year-old believes they can stay in the top six for the duration.

He said: “It’s interesting the way they play, slow build up and then with O’Hare, someone that is the next fantastic Championship number ten along the lines of James Maddison and Bradley Dack.

“And obviously Gyokeres who had a quiet time at Swansea and seemed to work well with Waghorn dropping deep. Probably the best striker we’ve played against so far this season.”

There have been many doubters particularly due to their inconsistent away form that the Sky Blues will not be able to sustain their positive form over the course of 46 games. Wallace, who has come close to finishing in the top six with Millwall in the last few years, sees it differently and believes that their home form could be enough to ensure they remain promotion chasers.

He continued: “I think they’ll stay there, I think they’re young and they’ve got energy and I think Coventry is a big club at home especially, the form they’ve got with the punters behind them, it’s going to be difficult for them to be knocked out of that top six.”

Coventry welcome rock bottom Derby County to the CBS Arena on Saturday hoping to make it seven wins from seven at home.

Quiz: Did these 25 Coventry City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Did Coventry City send Will Bapaga out on loan to Grimsby Town in 2021? Yes No

The Verdict

Wallace has been in the thick of it against the Sky Blues and so his judgement is to be trusted on these players. O’Hare if he continues to improve certainly looks like a Premier League bound player and someone who can inspire Coventry to be in and around the play-offs come May.

Gyokeres on the other hand has been running a little hot in terms of his finishing, whether or not he will continue to be as much of a threat remains to be seen. If the home form does remarkably persists then it seems very likely that the Sky Blues will be the surprise package in the play-offs this season but there is a long way to go.