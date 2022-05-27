Millwall’s Gary Rowett issues Leeds United relegation verdict after final day drama

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has given his verdict on Leeds United’s Premier League survival.

The Whites earned their status as a top flight club despite entering the final round of games in the relegation zone.

Victory over Brentford saw Jesse Marsch’s side leapfrog Burnley to maintain their place in the country’s premiere division.

Rowett is happy that the side were able to keep their place in the Premier League.

The Millwall boss believes that they would be immediately competing for a promotion place should they have been relegated.

That means the 48-year-old believes Leeds are better off in the Premier League due to their resource advantage over the rest of the second division.

Rowett blames parachute payments for making it difficult to compete with teams who drop down from the top flight.

The former defender is also glad he won’t be bringing his side to Elland Road next season due to the atmosphere that home supporters tend to generate.

“I’m not disappointed at Leeds not being in the Championship,” said Rowett, via London News Online.

“It is one of the places which is very difficult to go and play football, it’s a great atmosphere.

“I appreciate it is a brilliant away day and the rivalry is strong between the fans, but as a manager you look at the clubs you think will be really, really strong next season.

“It can be hard to tell, but Everton is another one I didn’t want to come down because you presume they would just bounce straight back up quite comfortably.

“All those clubs coming out of the Premier League have parachute payments behind them and Premier League squads.”

Millwall finished just outside the play-off places, with a final day defeat to Bournemouth ensuring the Lions finished six-points behind Luton Town in 6th.

Rowett will be hoping to compete for promotion again next season as he looks to strengthen the squad this summer.

The Verdict

At a point where Fulham and Norwich City are trading places every season, it can definitely be frustrating for those just outside the play-offs to be missing out to these sides.

The three that were relegated this year may be one of the weakest sets of clubs to come down in a while, which could open up some space for new teams to earn promotion.

Rowett will want his team to be ready to strike should that come to pass as it could be a rare chance for the club to earn a Premier League place.

But a good summer transfer window will need to be the bedrock for any potential promotion push this campaign.