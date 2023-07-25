Highlights Millwall boss Gary Rowett expects Charlton Athletic to be well organized and have players that can pose a threat in their pre-season friendly tonight.

Rowett believes the match against Charlton will be similar to a Championship game, highlighting the level of competition between the two teams.

Millwall is using their pre-season friendlies to prepare for the upcoming Championship season, with only two games remaining before the start of the regular season.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is expecting South London rivals Charlton Athletic to be "very well organised" and have "players that can hurt you" ahead of the pre-season friendly between the two sides tonight.

Rowett has claimed that the match against Charlton "will be very close to a Championship game".

The Lions continue to ramp up their preparations for the start of the 2023/24 Championship season, which is now less than a fortnight away, by taking on the Addicks at The Den this evening.

Millwall 2023 pre-season

Rowett's squad kicked off their pre-season schedule with a training camp in Spain before returning to the UK for a string of friendlies.

After a 6-1 victory against non-league outfit Bromley, the South Londoners beat League Two side Gillingham 2-0 on Saturday 15th July and then put three past another fourth tier side, Sutton United, three days later.

On Saturday 22nd July, a Millwall XI lost 2-1 to a Bromley XI and will face another local side in Charlton this evening before playing their final friendly, against Fortuna Sittard of the Eredivisie, on Saturday.

That will be their last game before the Championship season gets underway on the first weekend of August - with the Lions travelling up to the Riverside to face Middlesbrough in a tough opening fixture.

Gary Rowett on Charlton Athletic

Looking ahead to tonight's game against Charlton in an interview with Southwark News, Rowett provided an update on the state of his squad.

He said: “Danny McNamara missed out on the weekend and I think he’s going to be out until probably later on in the week so I don’t think he’ll be available for the game.

“Coops missed out on Saturday with the behind closed doors game [against Bromley]. He just felt something in his quad but he should be fine.

“Again tomorrow night we’ll go with a strong team. We’ll make some changes to make sure people get enough game time and in some other positions we might have to keep players just due to the fact we’ve got low numbers for those positions.”

He then turned his attention to the Addicks and Holden. There is a fierce rivalry between the two South London clubs but Rowett was full of praise for Tuesday evening's opposition.

The Millwall boss said: “Dean [Holden] will have them very well organised and like any League One side, they’ll have players that can hurt you. It’s another game for us, another step in our preparation.

“As much as I respect Charlton, I’m not necessarily going to be looking at what they’re going to do. It’s more about trying to build on what we need to do.

“They’ll pose us different challenges and after the game there will be some different learning opportunities. What I will say is it will be very close to a Championship game and that’s the next step for us. That’s the main for us. We’ve only got this game and Saturday’s game [against Fortuna Sittard] left.”

Millwall narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs last season and will be keen to go one better in 2023/24 but many are predicting the second tier to be even more competitive this term and it won't be lost on Rowett just how important making the most of pre-season could be for the Lions.