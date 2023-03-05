Millwall’s Gary Rowett issues admission involving Norwich City and Burnley

Following a brief two-match blip with losses against Burnley and Bristol City, Norwich City are well and truly back on the right path following yet another victory under David Wagner.

The German has made a positive impact since his appointment as Dean Smith’s successor in the dugout at Carrow Road, and he guided the Norfolk outfit to their fourth win in the last five matches with a victory over fellow play-off contenders Millwall at The Den on Saturday afternoon.

Norwich fell behind in London thanks to Tom Bradshaw’s first-half strike, but goals from Jacob Lungi Sorensen, an own goal from Bradshaw himself and then a strike from Gabriel Sara secured all three points for City, who are just the third team to be victorious in the league in South Bermondsey this season.

That win has moved Norwich up to sixth spot in the Championship table and above Millwall in the process, and one person who had nothing but praise for them was Wagner’s opposing manager Gary Rowett.

And he heaped perhaps the biggest compliment of them all right now on Norwich – that they are on a par with runaway league leaders Burnley when they really get going.

“They are on a really good upturn in form with David coming in as manager,” Rowett said post-match, per the Pink Un.

“They have been impressive and they are a really good side.

“They move it well and for me they are probably up there with Burnley, in terms of having both sides to the game, on their day.”

The Verdict

It says a lot that Norwich are now being considered as being up there with Burnley considering they were pretty dismal in the first half of the season under Dean Smith.

Wagner has got the Canaries’ flair and attacking players how they should be again, and on their day they can definitely blow teams away – just like they did against Preston North End back in January.

Perhaps if Wagner was at Carrow Road a bit earlier then Norwich could be pressuring the automatic promotion spots, and it just showed how far ahead Burnley are right now when they took apart City last month on their own patch.

But the progress and signs are all positive, and if it’s the play-offs that Norwich have to settle for they are bound to go into it with some momentum if they keep recent results and performances up.