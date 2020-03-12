Millwall’s Gary Rowett identifies Derby’s dangers ahead of weekend clash

Gary Rowett has praised his former club Derby County and reckons that their recent climb towards the top-six shows the competitive nature of the Championship.

Less than four weeks ago, the Rams found themselves sitting 13th in the Championship standings, but a third straight victory and a first over the Lions since December 2017 would see Derby join Rowett’s men on 54 points and in touching distance of the play-offs.

Rowett has identified the quality of some of Derby’s attacking players, but has urged his side to go out and get three points in what he described as another “big” game.

He told Millwall’s club website: “If you look at Derby seven or eight games ago they were quite a way behind us and you look now, should they win the game at the weekend, they go on the same points, so it just shows you the Championship.

“I think it also shows you the quality Derby have got in their side, they have got some really, really good players and players that can turn a game on its head with a composure of the attacking quality they they’ve got and I know all about that.

“It’s a big game for us, it’s a big game for them. This stage of the season I have said it before where a lot of the teams at the top don’t tend to get as many points as some of the teams towards the bottom end of the table. Every three points is like gold dust.”

Millwall have been averaging the seventh lowest home attendance in the Championship this term and Rowett has send a plea for Lions fans to “turn out in their numbers” at The Den on Saturday.

He said: “I know people talk about home fans and how home fans can make a difference, but I think at Millwall that is completely true – so even when The Den is not full it makes a lot of noise, but if we can get The Den packed out that will be absolutely unbelievable.

“I think we are going to need everyone’s help come the weekend. It is a big game for us and I genuinely hope that they come in their numbers and support the team.”

The Verdict

With Millwall already three points clear of the Rams, a second consecutive victory for the Lions could prove a significant blow in their play-off charge – six points above the Rams could be an unassailable lead with games running out.

But despite their defensive frailties, Derby remain a dangerous side and with the likes of Tom Lawrence, Wayne Rooney and in form youngster Louie Sibley in their side, Rowett’s men will have to bring their a-game if they want to come away with maximum points.