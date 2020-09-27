Millwall’s Gary Rowett hints at potential return date for Tottenham man

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has revealed that Tottenham loanee Troy Parrott could be back in two and a half weeks time as he recovers from a ankle injury.

The highly-rated 18-year-old joined the Lions on a season-long loan this summer but has not made the impact many hoped he would due to injury issues.

The striker picked up an ankle problem in his debut against Burnley in the Carabao Cup last week, with Rowett forced to sub him off at half-time, and it seems he could be out for a little while longer.

Following their 1-1 draw win Brentford yesterday, the Millwall boss provided an update on Parrott and hinted at when he would be back available.

He told News at Den: “Troy’s still swollen. We’re still waiting on the scan results, so we don’t know definitively where he’s at.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit more than two weeks, the way it looks. We’ll get clear news on that over the next half a week.”

After an impressive eighth-place finish last term, Millwall continued their unbeaten start to the 2020/21 campaign yesterday against the Bees.

Rowett’s side have picked up five points from three games but managed to find the net just twice, hinting at the need for a goalscorer.

The hope is that Parrott is the missing piece of the puzzle but it appears they won’t find out if he is that for a little while longer.

Can you name these 10 ex-Millwall midfielders?

1 of 9 Who is this former Millwall midfielder? Sammy Igoe Filipe Morais Marvin Elliott Samy-Oyame Mawene

The Verdict

This is a blow for Millwall but looking at the bigger picture, if they can get the teenager back in three weeks time then his injury won’t have been as bad as it could have.

They look short of a prolific goalscorer and the signing of Parrott looked a really shrewd bit of business in the summer.

The jury remains out on whether he can be the man to fire Millwall to the next level, with their eyes surely set on a play-off place this term.