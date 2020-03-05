Millwall’s Gary Rowett discusses his arrival at the Den and reveals previous top-six target

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has discussed his arrival at the club and revealed that his original target was to reach the top six in two or three years.

Rowett took charge at the Den in October with the Lions sitting 16th in the Championship and has helped them climb to 10th, five points off the top six.

Making the play-offs remains within reach for Millwall but it is undoubtedly askx given the number of sides vying for the top six.

There are seven sides within six points of each other between 5 and 11th, so it remains extremely tight with just 10 games left of the season.

You feel Millwall would be overachieving if they were able to secure one of the much-coveted places in the top six.

Speaking to News at Den, Rowett discussed his arrival at the Den and revealed his original targets for the future.

He said: “I remember speaking about our ambitions for the team, what we felt was achievable, and I certainly felt within a two- or three-year period we could challenge for the top six.

“But the initial aim was just to stabilise. Obviously, we wanted to show ambition and win games, but the main objective was to make sure that we weren’t battling down the bottom of the division, and instead seeing where we could climb to in the table.”

He added: “But to still be in the mix with 10 games to go, I think a lot of credit can go to the players. The disappointment of not winning the game against Bristol City, who have had four years to build in the Championship, to be disappointed to draw against Fulham, shows what we think we can achieve.

“Yes, we’re five points off the top six, but I just want to see if we can do what we can to win every game.

“You can see at the moment every sub we make is attacking, with every sub we’re trying to find a solution, and that’s something we’ll continue to do.”

Millwall have won just once in the last month and will feel they need to find some victories soon to keep their play-off dreams alive.

They travel to the City Ground to face fourth-placed Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Think you know Millwall? Take our quiz to test yourself!

1 of 15 1, Who is this ex-Millwall central midfielder? David Livermore Christophe Kinet Andy Roberts Peter Sweeney

The Verdict

It’s interesting to hear Rowett discuss his arrival at the Den and what his original aspirations were for the club moving forward.

Given their league position, Millwall’s target should be a top-six finish, especially as they have a relatively kind run-in.

However, even if they fall short of that, Rowett will deserve a lot of credit for what he has done at the club since taking charge.

Things look bright for the Lions with him at the helm.