Millwall have reportedly set an asking price of €15 million (£12.8m) for in-demand attacker Zian Fleming amid interest from Lazio, Sevilla, and Roma.

The Championship club broke their transfer record to sign Flemming from Fortuna Sittard in a £1.7 million deal last summer and will be in line to make a sizeable profit if he is sold in the current window.

Millwall 2023 transfers

Having narrowly missed out on a top six finish in 2022/23, Millwall have been proactive in the summer transfer window as they look to give Gary Rowett the tools to go one better next term.

The Lions have landed Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet, who has been linked with multiple EFL clubs over the years and was close to signing for them in January, while the capture of free agent left-back Joe Bryan looks as though it could be a real coup.

More new arrivals are expected but perhaps the most important bit of business they do all summer will be concerning Flemming, who is attracting attention after a brilliant debut season at the Den.

Zian Flemming latest

Charged with taking over from long-time talisman Jed Wallace, the Dutchman hit the ground running in the Championship and produced the goods time after time as he helped his new club battle for a play-off place.

Flemming finished the season with 15 goals and three assists but his future now looks unclear amid growing interest.

Dutch outlet Ze Telegraaf has reported that European trio Lazio, Sevilla, and Roma all hold an interest in the 24-year-old.

Burnley have been linked already this summer and the report claims that despite lengthy negotiations between the two English clubs, an agreement could not be reached over Flemming with the cost of a deal proving an issue.

What is Zian Flemming worth?

Millwall are said to be standing firm over their valuation of the Dutchman, which is £12.8 million.

According to Ze Telegraaf, the highest the Clarets have gone so far is €10 million (£8.5m) plus add-ons.

It remains to be seen whether Lazio, Sevilla, or Roma will come to the table with an offer and what the size of that would be.

Gary Rowett on Millwall's Zian Flemming?

Speaking to London News Online in May, Rowett admitted that interest in Flemming was likely this summer but hinted that they would do all they can to keep hold of him.

He said: “I would expect quite a few of our players to attract interest.

“You don’t win that number of games in the Championship, and perform so well in a lot of the games, not to have a squad that a lot of other teams would want to look at. Zian is an obvious one because it is his first season.

“Just as much as you can’t dampen down expectation and dampen down the excitement at the end of the season, you also can’t dampen down the speculation of players performing well. That is part of us doing the right things and us, as a club, having the right type of young players who are developing.

“So it wouldn’t surprise me, but it’s not something our club particularly sees as an issue because John (Berylson, owner) has proved in the past we are not a selling club or one that desperately looks to sell our best players every season.

“Therefore I think it will be up to us what we do with any players, depending on any interest.”