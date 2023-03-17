Millwall defender Charlie Cresswell has picked out the visits of Coventry City, Sheffield United, and Sunderland as three of the games at The Den with the best atmosphere this season.

The Leeds United loanee joined the Championship club for the 2022/23 campaign in the summer and has featured 28 times so far for the Lions.

He began the season as a regular fixture in the starting XI before losing his place over the festive period when Gary Rowett switched to a back four and then returned to the lineup due to an injury to captain Shaun Hutchinson. Cresswell has grabbed hold of that opportunity with both hands and kept his place in the side despite Hutchinson returning to fitness.

As part of a Q&A on the club's official Twitter account, the 20-year-old was pressed on what the best atmosphere he'd experienced at The Den this year was and revealed his verdict.

Cresswell is set to keep his place in the XI for Saturday's visit from Huddersfield Town when Millwall have the chance to make it three wins in a row in their last game before the international break.

The Verdict

Having come through at Elland Road, the on-loan Leeds defender certainly knows a thing or two about raucous atmospheres.

He's picked out the games against Coventry, Sunderland, and the Blades as the best in 2022/23 but you feel there could be better to come as Millwall edge closer to the play-offs.

The Den has been a fortress for most of Rowett's tenure and they'll need their fans if they're going to secure a top six finish and perhaps even get promoted this term.

No opposing team will want to have to play away in south London in the Championship play-offs, that's for sure.