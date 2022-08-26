Millwall’s chances of recruiting 27-year-old emerge

Millwall will not be signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder Eduardo Henrique during this window, according to a Twitter update from South London Press reporter Richard Cawley.

The 27-year-old has spent the majority of his time at the Portuguese top-tier club out on loan, first joining them back in 2019 before going out on loan to Crotone the following year on a season-long loan deal.

He then linked up with Saudi top-flight side Al Raed last term before making a return to the Estadio Jose Alvalade – and having made just 22 competitive appearances during his three years at the club thus far – he could be allowed to leave once more.

The Brazilian has also failed to appear in their opening three league games of the season and that could suggest that a move is on the horizon, with the Lions being linked with a move for the 27-year-old.

Gary Rowett’s side lost Maikel Kieftenbeld this summer as he returned to his home nation with FC Emmen – but they moved to recruit Leeds United man Jamie Shackleton on loan as they were able to replace the Dutchman.

The Lions’ defence has been leakier so far this season than Rowett may have wanted it to be, however, but a move for defensive midfielder Henrique isn’t on the cards at this stage.

The Verdict:

You could understand it if Rowett did want to improve his defensive midfield options because they will want to be more solid defensively than they have been during the early stages of this season so far.

At this stage though, they may benefit more from bringing in another central defender to fill the void that Daniel Ballard created following his departure at the end of last season, though the London-based side will also want to give Charlie Cresswell a real chance to shine.

He will need to adapt to the second tier sooner rather than later though if the second-tier side are to give themselves the best chance of being in and around the promotion mix, so it will be interesting to see how he performs in the coming weeks if given the opportunity.

They have done well in attack to replace Jed Wallace though with the likes of Zian Flemming and George Honeyman coming in – and this investment could be key to minimising the impact of the West Bromwich Albion man’s departure.

For a side that prides itself on a strong defence though, they will be hoping to keep as many clean sheets as possible, but the fact they won’t be getting Henrique shouldn’t be too much of a blow to Millwall’s supporters with the club already having no shortage of options in this area.