Millwall’s Billy Mitchell identifies personal targets for next season

Millwall midfielder Billy Mitchell is targeting a first-team place with the Lions next season – and admitted that resolving his future has given him some security at the club.

The 18-year-old’s deal was set to expire at the end of the season, but committed his future to the club by signing fresh terms last Monday, although Millwall don’t reveal exact contract lengths.

With both Ben Thompson and Ryan Leonard suffering long-term injuries in recent months, Mitchell has been more involved with the senior team than he probably would have expected – with the midfielder making four appearances under Gary Rowett, which includes starts against both Newport County and Sheffield United in the FA Cup, plus a Championship debut in the goalless draw at Stoke City.

Mitchell has played six times in total and admitted that being around the first-team players on a regular basis has boosted his confidence.

In an interview with News at Den, the lifelong Lions fan said: “I’m absolutely delighted, I only had a one-year-contract which was ending in June. So to sign a new one gives me real peace of mind and a sense of security. “Millwall is the club I want to be at, they’ve been great to me so far and I really hope that, depending on our situation at the end of the season I can grab a couple of games. “Next year I want to really push for a spot in the team, that’s ultimately where I want to be. I’ve been giving everything I’ve got in training. I’ve had a few talks with the gaffer and he’s told me to be patient, bide my time. “I feel like I’ve done well enough to earn a new contract and I hope that I can prove my worth next season. I really think I can add something to this team. “I’ve been taking my time this season to observe players like Jayson [Molumby] and Willo [Shaun Williams] to try and learn as much as possible. When I do break into the first team I want to be as comfortable as possible around the other lads.” “I’ve always been comfortable with the lads but once you’ve played a few games there’s just a different level of acceptance. It has improved my confidence and I feel like I’m going to grow and get better each week. I want to keep myself fit in the summer, come back raring to go in pre-season and see where that takes me.” The Verdict Mitchell’s new contract could mean that Rowett sees his short-term future at Millwall, although once the likes of Thompson and Leonard regain full fitness, the youngster’s opportunities could be few and far between. However, with Jayson Molumby expected to return to Brighton at the end of the campaign, Mitchell could step up in his absence and become the Lions’ fourth-choice midfielder and continue his development at The Den moving forward.