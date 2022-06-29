Millwall’s best 5-a-side team using the current squad – Do you agree?

Having missed out on the Championship play-offs last season by finishing in eighth position, it appears that the Millwall hierarchy are giving Gary Rowett what he needs to make a push for the top six in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Lions have been knocking at the door for four of the last five second tier seasons, but just haven’t had enough to push on.

With the recent arrivals of George Honeyman, Benik Afobe and Zian Flemming though, the tide could be turning in South Bermondsey.

More additions are needed, but the Londoners are certainly in a good place, with the season beginning in just over four weeks time.

Whilst we wait for that, let’s look at how Millwall may line-up if they had to field a five-a-side team.

To play five-a-side, you have to be pretty mobile and energetic for the most part, as well as having a touch of technical class about you.

Quite a lot of Millwall’s players are hard-working, but some perhaps lack the technical nous to be effective players in small-sided games.

The goalkeeping position speaks for itself, with the experienced Bartosz Bialkowski between the sticks, but it gets more difficult the further forward you go.

Due to his height and the ability he has on the ball, Jake Cooper would probably be the most ideal player to stay at the back – not many players would be getting around him that’s for sure.

In the middle of the park, a lot of energy and the ability to get up and down the pitch is required, and that is where wing-back Danny McNamara would come in handy.

McNamara has established himself as a key player now for the Lions, growing year-on-year from the loan stints he’s had away from The Den.

Alongside him, new arrival George Honeyman would be a suitable player in the five-a-side game – possessing both box-to-box abilities and a good amount of quality on the ball, he gets in ahead of the likes of Billy Mitchell and George Saville.

And whilst Millwall have striking options such as Benik Afobe and Tom Bradshaw, it’s hard to ignore the qualities of new attacking midfielder Zian Flemming, who has also played as a centre-forward for Fortuna Sittard.

Whilst he could probably fit into the team in a deeper role, Flemming would probably get the nod in the most advanced position, creating a very good five-man team.