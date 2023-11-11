Highlights Paul Wilkinson struggled to make an impact at Millwall, only scoring 3 goals in 30 appearances after joining from Barnsley.

New Millwall boss Joe Edwards will be eyeing up potential moves as the January transfer window fast approaches.

But Lions supporters will be hoping that he doesn't recreate any of these forgetful signings that the Lions have made over the years.

Here are Millwall's 8 biggest transfer flops that supporters will want to forget.

Paul Wilkinson

Starting off our list is Paul Wilkinson.

The Striker joined Millwall in 1997 from Barnsley after struggling to make his mark in the Premier League with the Tykes.

He joined Millwall, who were in the second division at the time, with high hopes as with his old club, he had scored nine to help Barnsley achieve promotion.

But he failed to impress in his season with Millwall, making 30 appearances and scoring three goals.

He was quickly shipped off the season after to Northampton Town

Dan Harding

Harding came in with promise but was ultimately a player to forget as Millwall were relegated to League One.

Out of favour at Nottingham Forest, Harding joined Millwall to help the Lions stay up in the Championship but failed in doing so.

He was released by parent club Forest and joined Eastleigh in the National League.

Rob Hulse

In fairness to Hulse, he joined at the end of his career. But he didn't exactly go out with a bang.

Joining on loan from Queens Park Rangers, Millwall was Hulse's last hurrah before retiring.

He made 15 appearances, scoring one goal before having his loan cut short in April.

Nathan Tyson

Tyson joined Millwall from Derby on loan after falling behind the pecking order at the Rams.

Considering Tyson's goalscoring record at previous clubs, like Nottingham Forest and Wycombe Wanderers, there was hope for him.

However, his time was plagued with injuries, and he only managed four games before returning to Derby.

Stefan Maierhofer

The Austrian forward joined Millwall after two previous spells in England as a free agent in 2014 but failed again to adapt to the English game.

He made 21 appearances over two spells for the Lions and scored just three goals. He was quickly pushed off the books.

Sergei Yuran

Even Yuran has even admitted his spell in London was disastrous.

He joined in 1996 from Sparta Moscow but was reportedly unprofessional and was called the 'Disco-Mad Russian'

Six years after he left Yuran admitted he was a flop in an interview with the Standard saying: "In England, I gave in to my weaknesses and was soon punished for it. Seven or eight months were just crossed out of my career.

"Jimmy Nicholl even said that I was the most unprofessional player he'd ever met. And that was true."

Vasili Kulkov

His Russian teammate also makes this list.

Kulkov joined with Yuran and despite impressing in his first outing, he later got injured and only made six appearances for Millwall before heading back to Russia.

Josh McQuiod

McQuoid joined from Bournemouth in 2011 for an undisclosed fee.

However, McQuoid soon came under pressure from fans after a goalless 2011-2012 campaign. He eventually joined Burnley on loan before rejoining Bournemouth.

McQuoid even admitted his move to Millwall didn't work out.