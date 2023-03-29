Millwall fans will be thoroughly enjoying how this season has played out, with Gary Rowett’s side currently sitting sixth in the Championship table.

So, promotion to the Premier League is a real possibility, and it would be some achievement for the Lions, who don’t have the resources that many of their rivals have in the division.

But, there is a real spirit in the group, and the fans appreciate that, which is why The Den can produce one of the best atmospheres in the country on its day.

And, there have been some famous faces at Millwall’s ground over the years, including these five celebrities, who are known to have a love for the club…

5 Daniel Day-Lewis

One of the most well-known actors of his generation, Day-Lewis has been a constant in the entertainment industry since the 70s, featuring in theatre, films and TV in that period. That’s not bad for a kid who was brought up in south London, which is where he developed a passion for Millwall.

Day-Lewis has spoken about his love for the Lions occasionally, talking about the terraces at the old ground, whilst he even mentioned the club when collecting a BAFTA award!

4 David Haye

Haye had a fantastic boxing career that saw him win world titles at different weight classes, and he was part of some memorable fights in that period. Having hung up the gloves, Haye became a media personality and also commentated on the sport he made his name in.

However, he also has a love for football, and, having been brought up in Bermondsey, there was only ever going to be one team for him, and he has made it known in the past that he has always followed Millwall.

3 Blake Harrison

Harrison is an actor who really rose to prominence for his part in The Inbetweeners, where he played Neil Sutherland in the hit comedy series that also resulted in two movies, whilst he has been involved in many other successful TV shows and films.

Like Haye, Harrison is another local lad, having been brought up in Peckham. So, he was always going to support the Lions, and he has been seen at the stadium over the years.

2 Tamer Hassan

Another actor, Hassan was brought up in New Cross and has been a Millwall fan all his life.

He has had a brilliant career that has seen him involved in many popular films, however he is arguably best known for his role in Football Factory, which actually had a Lions connection. That’s because Hassan played a leading Millwall hooligan in the film.

1 Danny Baker

Sticking with the theme here, Baker is another local fan, having been brought up in Bermondsey, and he has been a passionate follower of the club since he was a kid.

Known for his excellent broadcast and media career, Baker would regularly talk about his passion for football and Millwall on air.