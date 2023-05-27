Millwall will be looking to deliver a positive response to the disappointment of missing out on a place in the play-offs when they make their return to competitive action in August.

The Lions suffered a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers on the final day of the term which resulted in them slipping out of the top-six.

With the transfer window set to open soon, it will be interesting to see how much business manager Gary Rowett will conduct over the summer.

Millwall's most underwhelming signings

In the past 10 years, Millwall have made a host of signings.

Whereas the likes of Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw have gone on to impress since sealing their respective moves to The Den, a number of players ultimately failed to make a positive impact for the Lions.

Here, we have decided to take a look at where three of Millwall's most underwhelming signings of the past decade are now.

Jiri Skalak

Signed by Millwall for a fee believed to be in the region of €1m (£867k) in 2018, Jiri Skalak would have been hoping to make a positive impression at The Den.

However, the winger only went on to provide an underwhelming total of four direct goal contributions in 38 appearances for the Lions in all competitions.

Skalak left Millwall in 2021, and sealed a return to Mlada Boleslav later that year.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Skalak scored two goals and produced two assists for his team-mates in 24 games.

Is Paris Cowan-Hall still a free agent?

Millwall opted to swoop for Paris Cowan-Hall in January 2015 as they signed the attacker from Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

Cowan-Hall failed to deliver the goods for Millwall, as he was unable to score a goal, or provide an assist in the 11 appearances that he made for the club.

Following loan spells with Bristol Rovers and Wycombe, Cowan-Hall secured a permanent move back to Adams Park in 2017.

Released by Colchester United following the conclusion of the 2020/21 campaign, Cowan-Hall is currently a free-agent.

Where is Troy Parrott now?

When Troy Parrott joined Millwall on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in 2020, the Championship outfit would have been hoping to see the forward showcase his talent on a regular basis.

Unfortunately for the Lions, Parrott failed to adjust to life in the second-tier, as he only chipped in with one direct goal contribution in 11 league appearances.

The Republic of Ireland international spent the most recent term on loan at Preston North End, where his struggles have continued.

In the 32 league games that he participated in, Parrott only managed to find the back of the net on three occasions for Ryan Lowe's side.

Parrott is officially set to return to Tottenham when his temporary deal at Deepdale expires at the end of May.