The 2023/24 season will feel that little bit closer for Millwall Football Club as they’ve learnt their Championship schedule.

The 2022/23 season was one of great joy for the Lions, as they cemented themselves as a play-off contender for the whole of the campaign.

Despite falling at the final hurdle, optimism will be high at The Den as Gary Rowett and Millwall head into the new season with the aim of taking that next step.

Millwall’s 2023/24 fixtures

Here at FLW, we have taken a look at Millwall’s 2023/24 fixtures, assessing their first game, who they play on Boxing Day and their final matches…

Who is Millwall’s first fixture of the season?

The 2023/24 Championship fixtures have been released, and Millwall will begin their new campaign with an away trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.

This means, compared to last season, the Lions will start the season with an away tie, and it will be up against one of the sides that Millwall were battling with last season.

The two meetings between the sides last season were fairly evenly matched, with Millwall winning the first meeting at the Den 2-0.

In January of this year, Middlesbrough claimed bragging rights in the second meeting, winning 1-0 at home.

What fixture do Millwall have on Boxing Day?

Looking ahead to what is arguably the most noticeable fixture and one everyone wants to see whether they are home or away, the Boxing Day clash.

Millwall will be at home the day after Christmas, welcoming London rivals Queens Park Rangers.

This will no doubt be a tasty affair between the pair, with QPR taking all three points at the Den last season. While Millwall claimed the victory at QPR’s place in February this year.

Who is Millwall’s last match of the season against?

Another fixture that will draw the attention of fans is the final day fixture, one that could have so much riding on it in any situation.

Millwall will face a trip to Wales to play Swansea City on the final day of the season in May. The Millwall faithful will be hoping that no matter their situation, their final game goes better than it did in the 2022/23 season.

What are Millwall’s 2023/24 fixtures?

Other noticeable fixtures to look out for are, Millwall welcome Leeds United to the Den on September the 16th.

While they also face a long trip to Plymouth Argyle on a Tuesday night in October. The Lions also welcome Southampton to the Den in November and face a trip to Leicester City on the 13th of December.

Millwall’s final home game of the season comes in April, and it is against League One champions Plymouth.