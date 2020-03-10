Millwall youngster continues to impress after first-team involvement

The form of Bartosz Bialkowski has been a major reason for Millwall’s impressive campaign under Gary Rowett – with the Polish goalkeeper keeping an impressive 12 clean sheets in his 37 Championship appearances.

Bialkowski has stepped up in the absence of Frank Fielding, who hasn’t featured since suffering a quad injury during the opening day victory over Preston North End. Luke Steele was signed in the summer and than again in January as back-up to the Pole.

But it isn’t just in the first-team that Millwall appear to have an abundance of talent in their goalkeeping department.

Under-23s goalkeeper Ryan Sandford, who has been on the bench for Rowett a handful of times this season, including Friday’s win at Nottingham Forest, was in fine form for Kevin Nugent’s side against Coventry and made a notable contribution during the second-half of the goalless draw.

With 13 minutes remaining the Sky Blues were awarded a penalty, but as you can see in the short video below, Sandford was in no mood to be beaten as he wonderfully saved and then held Dave Bremang’s spot-kick to extend the Young Lions’ unbeaten league run to nine games.